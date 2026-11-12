Bruins Announce Jeremy Swayman Update Before Critical Habs Clash

The Boston Bruins will meet the historic rival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Boston, with a first place spot in the Atlantic Division standings on the line.

And for the matchup, the Bruins have announced they’ll be going with their reliable starting netminder Jeremy Swayman, whom they are trusting to help secure two valuable points in the standings.

Jeremy Swayman Will Start In Goal For The Boston Bruins Against Montreal On Thursday

As confirmed by Bruins beat writer Jack Studley, goaltender Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes as Boston hosts their historic rivals from Montreal.

So far this season, Swayman has posted a strong 9-3-1 record with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage, with one shutout.

Swayman recently made 40 saves in a 4-1 victory over another divisional rival, the Florida Panthers.

Afterward, he said that his mindset is that he’s simply doing his job of stopping the puck, giving his teammates the best chance to do their jobs.

“I think the biggest thing is, they do their job and I do mine,” Swayman said. “I just focus on one shot at a time, what comes my way whenever it comes and try to get in front of it.”

Bruins Defenseman Frederic Brunet Will Face His Hometown Team For The First Time

Bruins defenseman Frederic Brunet, a Quebec native, will be facing his hometown team for the first time in his NHL career.

​“It’s going to be special. It’s the team I grew up watching, and to have the chance to play against them tonight, it’s going to be a pretty special moment,” Brunet said. “I know it’s a big thing. The boys have been saying a little bit it’s going to look like Florida. It’s a division game, one of our biggest rivals, so you’ve got to be ready, so it’s a big game for us…I’m with the Bruins now, so the only thing I want to do is beat them. But it’s crazy how fast things turn around.”