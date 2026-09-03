Boston Bruins Winger JJ Peterka Sees Better Fit in Boston

Perhaps this year will go differently for the talented, offense-first winger. JJ Peterka, the centerpiece of the Bruins’ offseason, certainly is looking forward to starting life as a Bruin. Already, the JJ Peterka fit in Boston seems miles better than it did in Utah.

Peterka told media during the European Player Media Tour that he expects the transition to be easier this season.

“It’s definitely nothing new anymore, so you know what’s coming. Settling in will be easier for me in terms of the overall environment, since there is a German-speaking coach and a teammate there. I also know a few players from my time in Buffalo. So, settling in will be much easier for me.”

Marco Sturm is the first German-born head coach in the history of the NHL. He’ll be tasked with bringing out Peterka’s electric skill that made him a target of the Utah Mammoth last summer.

JJ Peterka’s Fit in Utah Not Quite Right

No metric indicates Peterka’s season in Utah was bad. His head is well above water in every stat, whether traditional or advanced. Still, his point output dropped by 21 points while playing five more games than he did in his final season in Buffalo. It’s not like the Mammoth were some defensive juggernaut that didn’t try offensively. They finished 10th (identical to Buffalo) in total goals. Peterka’s shooting percentage year-over-year is nearly identical.

And yet, he had 19 fewer assists in 2025-26. Some of that could be tied to power-play usage. The Mammoth used Peterka 1:01 fewer on the power play each game compared to Buffalo. He scored 13 fewer points on the power play year-over-year.

All in all, the JJ Peterka fit wasn’t right. Utah reduced his ice time by about two minutes per game in the second half of the season.

Peterka Brings Much-Needed Skill to Boston

The Bruins likely would have loved to find a center. They have concerns with Elias Lindholm’s long-term offensive output. Plus, Pavel Zacha is entering a contract year. Boston’s new German-born winger has played center in the past, though it doesn’t seem like the right fit for JJ Peterka. Still, his best minutes have come on the wing in his NHL career.

Peterka has experience playing with fellow German-born winger Lucas Reichel. Still, the latter is not a lock to make the team. And even if he does, he likely won’t be in line to see similar minutes to Peterka. He was also teammates with Casey Mittelstadt during their overlap time in Buffalo together. They didn’t play together much, with the two combining for 290:10 in ice time in 139 games together between 2022-23 and 2024-25.

The bigger question circles around David Pastrnak. United with one of the great offensive weapons of his era, perhaps Peterka’s playmaking numbers could rebound. Pastrnak has exceeded 30 goals eight times in his career, 40 goals three times in his career and broke 50 (and subsequently 60) in the same season in 2022-23. Pastrnak and JJ Peterka could fit well together.

GM Don Sweeney hinted at the possibility in an interview with NESN earlier this offseason.

It would make the most sense for Boston too, potentially allowing them to reignite Elias Lindholm’s stagnant offense.

Peterka is entering the second season of a five-year contract signed with Utah worth $7.7 million per season.