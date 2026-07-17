Bruins Linked to Signing 12-Year Veteran NHL Defenseman to Add Offense

The Boston Bruins could look to bring in a veteran right-handed defenseman to bolster their blue line.

Boston could look to upgrade its blue line and add some more offense to the right side. Although the Bruins have some needs, Boston has had a quiet offseason; there are still some options in free agency to bolster the roster.

With that, NHL analyst Luke Fox of Sportsnet connected the Bruins to veteran defenseman John Klingberg.

“As the San Jose Sharks drastically overhaul their blueline, the veteran Klingberg finds himself back in a familiar place: wandering teamless,” Fox wrote. “The right-shooting playmaker can still work a power play and add offence from the back end, but he’s had a rough time finding security since he left Dallas in search of a payday in his prime.

“Klingberg scored 10 goals in just 56 games for the Teal last season, his best showing in years. But he was also a minus-13, and his defensive deficiencies aren’t going anywhere. Boston and Philadelphia are two teams still eager to boost the right side of their D.”

Klingberg has spent 12 years in the NHL and is a solid third-pairing defenseman who can add some offense to the blue line. If he can stay healthy, he’s good for 10+ goals and 30+ points, which would be a good boost to the Bruins’ blue line.

And, with Klingberg still unsigned, Boston should be able to land him for relatively cheap on a one-year deal, so it doesn’t come with much risk.

Bruins GM Hints at Another Defenseman Move

Boston did make some additions to the blue line this offseason.

The Bruins signed Connor Clifton and traded for Will Borgen to add to the blue line. Yet, Boston has been linked to trading away Henri Jokiharju and/or Mason Lohrei. And, Bruins GM Don Sweeney isn’t ruling out the team making more moves to the blue line.

“There easily could be,” Sweeney said of Boston potentially moving another defenseman. “Depending on where other teams sit and the conversations I’ve had, Charlie’s [McAvoy] not playing the first six games. You just never know between now and when we start, and injuries, we just, it was an area we told you guys that we’re going to address, and that’s exactly what we tried to do.”

Sweeney, meanwhile, said he still has work to do before Opening Night to prove the Bruins are a legit playoff threat again.

“I have some work to do, to continue to add to our club, and a little bit of that is based on what’s the internal growth, you know? … I think we’re back to being a competitive team with a little more balance to hopefully continue to attack the way I described earlier and be a threat,” Sweeney said.

Boston opens its season on Sept. 29 at home against the New York Rangers.

Boston’s Lackluster Offseason Moves

Despite other teams in the Eastern Conference getting better, Boston was quiet this offseason.

The Bruins’ notable offseason moves are as follows: