Bruins Make Goalie Trade With New York Rangers

The Boston Bruins have made a significant trade with the New York Rangers. They have cleared up some salary, which could open the door to a significant deal (potentially involving Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers). The Bruins have traded Joonas Korpisalo.

It makes sense for the Rangers to trade for a goaltender. This is especially true with Jonathan Quick’s retirement. Luckily for the Rangers, their number-one goaltender allows them to acquire someone who can post average numbers.

Here is the full trade:

Bruins Acquire:

2028 fourth-round pick

Kalle Vaisanen

Rangers Acquire:

Joonas Korpisalo ($1 Million salary retained)

During the 2025-26 season, Korpisalo played in 31 games for the Bruins. He posted a record of 14-9-6 to go along with a 3.15 Goals Against Average (GAA), an .894 Save Percentage (SV%), and one shutout. He is in the fourth year of a five-year deal paying him $4 million a year.

What Are the Boston Bruins Cooking?

There are some other things happening for the Bruins.

For starters, according to Emily Kaplan, Viktor Arvidsson is negotiating a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Arvidsson’s new deal will pay him $5 million per year.

However, is it possible for the Bruins to acquire Nurse. The big Oilers blueliner reportedly has the Bruins on the list of teams he would accept a trade to. With that in mind, they might be able to trade for Nurse without having the Oilers retain salary.

After the Korpisalo trade, the Bruins are left with $10,715,417 in salary cap space.

Time For Michael DiPietro to Shine?

It is not time for Michael DiPietro to shine. With this move, the organization is showing its young netminder that it is ready for him to show up for them moving forward.

The Bruins have an embarrassment of riches in net. With Jeremy Swayman as the top dog in the crease, they give themselves a buffer if things get off to a bumpy start with DiPietro’s first few starts during the upcoming season.