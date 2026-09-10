Boston Bruins Named Top Landing Spot for $45.5 Million Free Agent

The Boston Bruins could soon welcome home a Massachusetts native.

Chris Kreider is now an unrestricted free agent, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

He’s on the board with a handful of potential suitors, but Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report believes the Bruins may be his strongest fit.

Bruins Considered Strong Fit for Chris Kreider

As detailed by Yerdon, “Kreider would give the Bruins a net presence in the mix with guys like David Pastrňák and J-J Peterka, who use speed and skill to get pucks on the net and generate offense. Although Kreider wouldn’t help Boston by getting faster, he would fit in well with them, make games meaner around the crease, and add another weapon to the power play.”

As a veteran forward with 14 years of NHL experience, the 35-year-old All-Star would likely slide rather seamlessly into many franchises.

His stat sheet backs him up.

During his 2025-26 campaign with the Ducks — his only season with the team — he skated in 75 games, logging 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points.