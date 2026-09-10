Hi, Subscriber

Boston Bruins Named Top Landing Spot for $45.5 Million Free Agent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Don Sweeney
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 23: Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney meets with the media following the NHL general managers meetings at the Bellagio Las Vegas on June 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins could soon welcome home a Massachusetts native.

Chris Kreider is now an unrestricted free agent, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

He’s on the board with a handful of potential suitors, but Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report believes the Bruins may be his strongest fit.

Bruins Considered Strong Fit for Chris Kreider

Chris Kreider
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Chris Kreider #20 of the Anaheim Ducks skates to a puc during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on November 19, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

As detailed by Yerdon, “Kreider would give the Bruins a net presence in the mix with guys like David Pastrňák and J-J Peterka, who use speed and skill to get pucks on the net and generate offense. Although Kreider wouldn’t help Boston by getting faster, he would fit in well with them, make games meaner around the crease, and add another weapon to the power play.”

As a veteran forward with 14 years of NHL experience, the 35-year-old All-Star would likely slide rather seamlessly into many franchises.

His stat sheet backs him up.

During his 2025-26 campaign with the Ducks — his only season with the team — he skated in 75 games, logging 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points.

 

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

Boston Bruins Named Top Landing Spot for $45.5 Million Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x