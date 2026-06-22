Bruins Legend Patrice Bergeron to be Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2026 induction class today. Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron features amongst the list of nominees that includes Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Brian Burke and Cindy Curly.

This news comes for Bergeron after what has already been a fruitful period for him. His number 37 is set to be retired by his former Bruins squad in the near future as announced last week.

Patrice Bergeron Was One of Top Players in the Modern Game

Bergeron was selected in the 2nd round, 45th overall, by the Bruins in the loaded 2003 NHL entry draft after spending his junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Canadian forward made his mark as one of the premier players in the modern game. He was most renowned for his two-way ability to contribute in both the offensive and defensive zones. He was an elite first line center for Boston to build around throughout his 19 year tenure with the franchise. Bergeron retired upon conclusion of the 2022-2023 season at the age of 37.

He won many awards during his playing career. He was arguably the top defensive forward of his time as he racked up six Selke trophy awards. He also won the King Clancy and Mark Messier Leadership awards for his leadership ability. More importantly, he took home a Stanley Cup ring in 2011 as his Bruins team went all the way that year.

In his 1,294 game regular season career, all with Boston, Bergeron amassed 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points. In his postseason career, he touted 50 goals and 78 assists for 128 points in 170 games.

Outside of his Bruins obligations, Bergeron was successful in the international level as well. He won two gold medals with Team Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He won another gold medal for Canada in 2005 at the World Junior Championship tournament. He was also a member of their first place 2016 World Cup of Hockey team.

Bergeron Was a Model of Consistency

While Bergeron was not the flashiest or most productive player of his era, he was the complete package. He was a model of consistency as a player who could always be relied upon in the clutch moments.

He played a key role in the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run, recording six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 23 games in those playoffs. This broke a 39 year championship drought for Boston as they had not won the Cup since 1972.

Bergeron’s Bruins came up short for another championship during his tenure, losing in both the 2013 and 2019 finals. Nevertheless, it was a strong stint for the organization throughout Bergeron’s stay with a team that was always competitive.

It is safe to say Bergeron is one of the best players that has suited up for Boston, which is saying a lot considering all the legends that have played for the Original Six franchise in their 100-plus year history. He stamped his spot as one of the most respected figures the game has seen, making his induction to the hall a well-deserved honor.