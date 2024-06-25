Bruins Trade Linus Ullmark to Senators in 3-Player Deal

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on June 24 in a three-player deal.

In return, Boston acquired forward Mark Kastelic, the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, and goalie Joonas Korpisalo from Ottawa. The Senators will also retain 25% of Korpisalo’s contract.

Ullmark had been the subject of trade rumors even before the trade deadline. The goalie is entering the final year of the four-year $20 million deal he signed with Boston on July 28, 2021.

Ullmark won the Vezina trophy in 2023 as the NHL’s top goalie. Ullmark went 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals against average and a .915 save percentage last season.

As for the return, Boston takes on Korpisalo who signed a five-year $20 million deal with Ottawa on July 1, 2023. However, Korpisalo struggled in his lone season with the Sens and will now backup Jeremy Swayman. But, with Ottawa retaining 25% of his salary, the goalie will only make $3 million for the next four seasons.

Last season with the Senators, Korpisalo went 21-26-4 with a 3.27 GAA and a .890 SV%.

Along with Korpisalo, Boston also acquired Kastelic who recorded 5 goals and 5 assists for 10 points in 63 games for the Senators. The Bruins also acquired the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft which takes place on June 28.

Senators Working on Extension for Ullmark

The expectation was a Ullmark trade would include an extension in place as he’s entering the final year of his deal. However, no extension was part of the trade as Ullmark is not eligible to sign one until July 1.

But, according to Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch, the Senators and Ullmark are already talking about an extension.

Ullmark has been traded to Ottawa. Two sides working on an extension #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 24, 2024

“Ullmark has been traded to Ottawa. Two sides working on an extension,” Garrioch reported.

Whether or not Ullmark and the Senators will come to terms on an extension is to be seen, but the goalie did waive his no-trade clause to go to Ottawa.

On June 20, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Ullmark had Ottawa on his no-trade list, but he would waive it to go there.

“Ottawa is also believed to be on his list, but two separate sources have told me he would accept a trade to the Senators if a deal between the two teams is finalized,” Pagnotta wrote.

Ullmark did just that as the trade to Ottawa became official on June 24.

Bruins Fans Disappointed With Return

Following the trade being made official, Bruins fans took to social media to share their disappointment with the deal.

FOR THAT????????? — Lauren (@bigbruinsenergy) June 24, 2024

“How do u get fleeced by the poverty Senators LMAO,” a fan wrote.

“You got fleeced,” another fan wrote.

The responses didn’t stop there as many Bruins fans were disappointed that Boston took on Korpisalo’s contract.

This trade stinks. Could’ve got more. I hate it so much https://t.co/1hxsKqtiVT — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) June 24, 2024

“Bruins taking the L on this one,” a fan wrote.

“Sens sent out joke trade and Boston accidentally hit accept,” a fan added.

It’s clear Boston fans are disappointed with the return, while Senators fans, meanwhile, are thrilled with the deal to acquire a true No. 1 goalie.

“If I’m an Ottawa fan I’d be jumping with joy,” a fan added.

“Good trade, hopefully this comes with his signing next,” a fan wrote.

As several Senators fans pointed out, they hope this means Ullmark will sign an extension soon to remain as the starting goalie in Ottawa.