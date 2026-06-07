Major Announcement From Former Bruins Stanley Cup Winner

It was just over 15 years ago that the Boston Bruins were locked in a tight battle with the Vancouver Canucks for supremacy over the NHL in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. And it was Bruins forward Milan Lucic who had played a critical role not only in their regular season success, but in their journey toward the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since the late 1980s.

Lucic would go on to play for several other teams over the course of his NHL career, and later returned for one final stint with the Bruins before some major personal complications arose. But now, Lucic has announced a major career decision.

Former Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Winner Milan Lucic Has Announced His Retirement

Milan Lucic, who most recently played in the NHL in late 2023, has officially announced his retirement.

“Looking back on my career, I feel truly grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing professional hockey, culminating with a Stanley Cup win in 2011 with the Boston Bruins,” Lucic said in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association. “I want to especially thank the Bruins for giving me my start in professional hockey and for instilling the confidence to reach new heights as a player.”

Lucic also thanked the other clubs that he played for during his NHL career, including the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames.

“Later in my career, I had the privilege of playing with some exceptional organizations in Los Angeles, Edmonton and Calgary,” Lucic said. “I look back with fondness at the time I spent with each organization and for the remarkable teammates I had the pleasure of playing alongside.”

Finally, Lucic delivered special thanks to those closest to him, including his family, his agent, and all of those he worked with over the course of his career.

“I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the coaches, staff and fans from each team I was a part of,” Lucic said. “I also want to thank my agent, Gerry Johannson, for his guidance during my playing days. Finally, none of this would have been possible without my family for their encouragement throughout my career. I would like to especially thank my wife Brittany for her love and support along with my three beautiful children, Valentina, Nikolina and Milan Jr.”

Milan Lucic Won The Stanley Cup In 2011

Lucic, whom the Bruins selected in the second round (50th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft, would play the first several years of his NHL career in a Bruins uniform, helping them win the Stanley Cup in seven games over the Canucks in 2011.

He would later be traded to the Kings, where he would play a single season before signing a multi-year contract with the Oilers in 2016. He would remain in Edmonton before being traded to the provincial rival Flames.

Eventually, he’d sign a professional tryout agreement with the St. Louis Blues, as well as their minor league affiliate, though neither resulted in a contract.

In the 1,177 regular-season games he skated in, Lucic produced 233 goals with 353 assists for 586 points.