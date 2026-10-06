Boston Bruins Named Top Trade Landing Spot for 103-Point Superstar Center

The Boston Bruins have had an up-and-down start to the 2026-27 season.

After starting the season on a two-game winning streak, the Bruins are now on a two-game losing streak. With this, Boston has certainly had its struggles this campaign early on.

One of the Bruins’ biggest needs right now is a true first-line center. They have yet to find a true replacement for Patrice Bergeron, who retired after the 2022-23 season. Elias Lindholm has not been the answer to their 1C problem, so Boston should be looking to address it.

Because of this, the Bruins are now being viewed as a potential trade fit for one of the NHL’s best centers.

Boston Bruins Named Potential Trade Landing Spot for Jets’ Mark Scheifele

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz named the Bruins among the top potential trade destinations for Winnipeg Jets star center Mark Scheifele.

“The Bruins almost certainly still see themselves as a playoff team, and a team that is capable of contending. But there is always going to be a ceiling on what they can do without a true No. 1 center on the roster. It would not solve all of their problems, but it would solve a big problem,” Gretz wrote about the possibility of the Bruins targeting Scheifele.

With the Bruins needing a first-line center, it would make sense if they pursued Scheifele. He would upgrade their roster significantly and finally give them a star center for the first time in a long time.

Scheifele could also work wonderfully on a line with Bruins superstar David Pastrnak. It is no secret that Pastrnak could use more help around him, and landing a star center like Scheifele would provide them with just that.

Looking at Scheifele

Scheifele has had a quiet start to the season, as he has zero points in three games. Yet, when looking at what he did just last season, he should bounce back.

In 82 games last season with the Jets, Scheifele posted 36 goals and a career-high 103 points. This was after he had 39 goals and 87 points in 82 games with the Jets during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, he would significantly improve the Bruins’ offense if acquired.

Bruins Trading for Scheifele Could Be Tricky

With Scheifele being a star first-line center, the Bruins would need to offer a significant trade package to potentially get him. This is especially so when noting that he has a bargain $8.5 million cap hit through the 2030-31 season.

It is also important to note that Scheifele has a full no-movement clause this season. Thus, he has complete say over if and where he would get traded. Thus, he would need to want to be a Bruin for Boston to have any chance of landing him.

Yet, if Scheifele is open to the idea of joining the Bruins, they would be wise to pursue him. The fit is just too good on paper.