Trade Pitch Sees Bruins Acquiring Stanley Cup Winning Defenseman in Bold Move

The Boston Bruins could look to make another move and add to their blue line this offseason.

Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Bruins acquiring Alexander Nikishin from the Carolina Hurricanes in a bold move.

Bruins acquire:

Hurricanes acquire:

Matthew Poitras

Mason Lohrei

2027 first-round pick (Toronto)

The Bruins would acquire Nikishin, whose name has come up in trade rumors, in exchange for two NHL players and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round pick, which will either convey in 2027 or 2028.

Nikishin is a pending RFA and helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup last season. He’s a top-four defenseman who can bolster the Bruins’ blue line, which is a need. The 24-year-old Russian appeared in 81 games in his rookie season, as he recorded 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points. Nikishin would add some much-needed offense to the Bruins’ blue line.

In return, the Bruins would give up the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick and two players, but the first-rounder and Poitras are the highlights of the deal. Poitras can be a bottom-six forward for the Hurricanes and add some youth and speed to the lineup. He’s an RFA as well, but the 22-year-old appeared in just 3 games last season, so he could be a change of scenery candidate.

Lohrei, meanwhile, is a solid third-pairing defenseman and can help replace Nikishin. His name has also come up in trade rumors as the 25-year-old is entering the final year of his two-year, $6.4 million deal. He recorded 7 goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 73 games last season.

Hurricanes Shopping Nikishin

With the Hurricanes in a bit of a roster crunch, Nikishin could be flipped for more assets.

Nikishin needs a new contract, which will be hefty, which is why his name has come up in trade rumors. NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet named Nikishin a trade candidate heading into the offseason.

“An RFA who is not eligible to sign an offer sheet, there are all kinds of teams interested in Nikishin, but the Hurricanes want a solid return for the 24-year-old coming off his rookie season. There’s also the matter of a new contract. How much does Nikishin want on an extension? Someone out there is willing to pay Nikishin as much as $7-8 million per year and maybe more if the market for top defencemen keeps exploding. Carolina surely can’t go there as they focus on what Jalen Chatfield’s extension could look like,” Kypreos wrote.

However, reports have indicated the Hurricanes are looking for a hefty package for the star young defenseman.

Poitras & Lohrei Named Bruins Trade Chips

After Poitras wasn’t given much of a chance last season, his name came up more in trade talks.

Bruins insider Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic named Poitras as a change-of-scenery candidate and someone who could fetch a decent return.

“The same assistant GM pegged the possible return for Matt Poitras as a second-round pick. The Bruins selected the right-shot center in the second round in 2022,” Shinzawa wrote.

Shinzawa, meanwhile, also expected the team to move on from Lohrei.

“Mason Lohrei, No. 27 on the trade board, could have more offensive value elsewhere. Lohrei was a healthy scratch for the final three games of Round 1 against the Sabres. He is due $3.2 million in 2026-27. The 25-year-old left-shot defenseman will be a restricted free agent once his current contract expires,” Shinzawa added. “One assistant GM, granted anonymity to discuss players not on his employer’s roster, estimated Lohrei’s trade value to be a third-round selection.”

The Bruins have just over $5.3 million in cap space.