Bruins Trade Pitch Sends Pavel Zacha to Vegas For Nic Dowd, First-Round Pick

A trade pitch constructed Tuesday with PuckGM’s online roster-building tool would send Pavel Zacha to the Vegas Golden Knights, netting the Boston Bruins winger Trevor Connelly, center Nic Dowd and perhaps most important of all, a 2028 first-round pick.

The framework doubles as a philosophical test for Boston’s front office. Sell a 29-year-old coming off a career year for youth and cap room, or build one more contending roster around him and worry about next summer later.

Pavel Zacha’s Fit With The Vegas Golden Knights

Zacha, a 6-foot-4 center and the New Jersey Devils’ No. 6 overall pick in 2015, arrived in Boston via a 2022 trade for Erik Haula and signed a four-year, $19 million extension the following January, a deal detailed on his PuckPedia listing. He broke out in 2025-26, posting 30 goals and 35 assists in 78 games, his best season by a wide margin. He carries a $4.75 million cap hit into the final season of that deal before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer.

The proposed trade has Boston retaining half of that figure, meaning Vegas would absorb roughly $2.4 million for a proven top-six center during a Stanley Cup push. Boston, in turn, would still carry about $2.38 million of Zacha while adding Connelly’s $974,166 entry-level rate and Dowd’s $3 million, a net increase of roughly $1.6 million against the cap compared with keeping Zacha alone, even before factoring in the incoming first-round pick. Both rosters would sit comfortably below the $104 million ceiling for 2026-27, according to the NHL’s newly announced payroll figures.

Boston walks away with draft capital and a cost-controlled winger, sacrificing 65 points of proven middle-six scoring for a team still chasing a playoff spot. Vegas rents a career year at a discount, paying for it with a first-round pick and a recently drafted prospect it just spent years developing. Whether the trade works for either side hinges entirely on whether Connelly is ready for full-time NHL minutes before the puck drops on 2026-27.

Trevor Connelly, Nic Dowd Fill Out Bruins Roster

Connelly, born Feb. 28, 2006, in Tustin, California, went 19th overall to Vegas in the 2024 draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract the following spring. The 6-foot-1 left wing broke out in the American Hockey League last season, posting 14 goals and 35 assists in 46 games for Henderson. He capped that stretch with a World Junior gold medal for Team USA in January 2025, a follow-up to a silver medal at the under-18 tournament the year before.

Draft-year coverage also detailed a 2022 photo Connelly posted of blocks arranged in a swastika shape, an image for which he apologized, and a separate slur allegation that he denied and that an investigation did not sustain, according to the Associated Press’ report on the pick. Vegas said it conducted extra background work before drafting him regardless.

Dowd, a 36-year-old faceoff and penalty-kill specialist from Huntsville, Alabama, joined Vegas in a March 2026 trade from Washington and carries a $3 million salary through next summer, terms spelled out on his PuckPedia contract page. The former St. Cloud State standout and Calder Cup winner has bounced through the Kings and Canucks organizations before settling into a long Washington run, totaling 657 career NHL games with 89 goals and 108 assists.