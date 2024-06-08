Proposed Trade Sends Bruins $27 Million Defender for Linus Ullmark

It is never too late to come up with a trade. And if you are the Boston Bruins perhaps the saying is better reprashed as “it is never too soon” to find a place where to send rotational goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report put together an article on June 7 discussing “6 Trades We Want to See Happen at the 2024 NHL Draft” with the event scheduled for June 28-29.

One of those (perhaps the most realistic and probable given the circumstances) involves Bruins netminder Ullmar going to Ottawa in exchange for Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

This would be a “hockey trade” as it would address specific roster and financial needs for both franchises ahead of the NHL draft.

The Bruins’ Future With Linus Ullmark Is Uncertain

Ullmark, 30, has been the subject of trade rumors for several months. That’s mostly because of his secondary role and large cap hit for being the 1B to Jeremy Swayman‘s 1A status.

Ullmark, a former Vezina Trophy winner in the 2023 season, is entering the final year of his contract. He will earn $5 million through the 2024-25 season before becoming a free agent.

NHL Network Insider Kevin Weekes reported on March 8 on Ullmark’s use of his modified no-trade clause. The NTC includes 16 teams, and it was reported that Ullmark blocked a move to a Western Conference team.

.@KevinWeekes on ESPN The Point says #NHLBruins thought they had something with Linus Ullmark, “so there was a deal that he essentially nixed, in large part based on geography, I’m told.” — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 8, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings were identified as the primary suitor for Ullmark before the deadline. A source speaking on the matter to Boston Hockey Now, however, told the outlet “I can’t reveal that (the team trying to trade for Ullmark) right now out of respect to all involved.”

Richardson thinks the Bruins will chase a left-shot defenseman with Matt Grzelcyk potentially leaving in free agency.

Additionally, Bruins GM Don Sweeney made clear during the team’s exit interviews on May 22 that he will “explore opportunities,” meaning trading Ullmark is on the cards during the 2024 offseason.

“Linus may come to us and change his mind. That may occur as well. Right now, he’s really happy. We were very happy to sign Linus. And in a perfect world, we would keep the tandem. Because I think it’s damn good,” Sweeney said on May 22. “But we’re going to explore opportunities.

“My phone’s going to ring. I’m going to make calls. That’s just what the job requires.”

Jakob Chychrun’s Uncertain Future with the Senators

Chychrun, 26, is also approaching the final year of his contract, which includes a $4.6 million cap hit. During his end-of-season interview, however, Chychrun expressed uncertainty about his future with the Senators.

Jakob Chychrun asked if Ottawa is the place he wants to play the next couple of years: “It’s a tough question, I don’t know. I honestly have not thought about that. I know I have 1 more year left (on my contract). There haven’t been talks of an extension or anything so I… pic.twitter.com/DzI2gClxso — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) April 18, 2024

“I honestly have not thought about that. I know I have one more year left (on my contract). There haven’t been talks of an extension or anything, so I haven’t got my head wrapped around that idea,” Chrychrun said on April 18 when asked about his future.

The Senators have a surplus of left-side defensemen, including Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson. More important than what Ottawa has in tow is what they don’t: a bonafide starter in net.

Richardons mentions Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun in his trade scenario. On May 23, Garrioch reported that the Senators were among the teams interested in Ullmark before the deadline.

Garrioch suggested the Senators might revisit their interest in Ullmark during the offseason, quoting league sources mentioning a potential trade package sent to the Bruins.

“A league executive said Thursday (May 23) he believes the Senators would likely have to offer defenceman Jakob Chychrun along with a first-round pick and another selection to acquire Ullmark,” Garrioch wrote.

All of the above being said, this trade would depend on Ullmark’s no-trade list. He would need to remove Ottawa from it for this move to go through.