Bruins Suddenly Place Recent Trade Acquisition on Waivers

The Boston Bruins are set to compete in their first exhibition contest of the 2026-27 NHL campaign on Sunday evening, as they’ll take on the Washington Capitals on home ice.

However, before the matchup, the Bruins have made a personnel move as they work toward getting their roster finalized.

The Boston Bruins Have Waived Forward Navrin Mutter, Whom They Recently Acquired From Nashville

The Bruins have placed forward Narvin Mutter on waivers; he’ll have 24 hours to be claimed, or he’ll be assigned to Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

The news was confirmed by top NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman:

“Mutter (BOS) on waivers,” Friedman reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mutter, 25, was never drafted into the NHL and was acquired by the Bruins at last season’s trade deadline from the Nashville Predators for Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo.

Last year, 39 games between the American Hockey League affiliates Milwaukee Admirals and Providence Bruins in 2025-26, finishing with one goal and one assist.

He re-signed with Boston on a one-year, two-way contract after the season. Mutter has yet to make his NHL debut and has spent most of his professional career in the AHL.

In 161 career AHL regular-season games, he has recorded five goals and 21 points.

The Bruins Will Only Play Four Preseason Games

The Bruins, like all other NHL clubs, will only have four preseason games with which to work before the regular season, which is now 84 games, begins.

For Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, a former Bruins forward, he’s prepared to have his club adapt on the fly.

“It’s actually going to be interesting to see how it’s going to work out. We all have something in mind that we would like to do. I don’t know if it’s going to happen that way,” Sturm said via NHL.com. “It is going to be a little bit challenging, too, having the last two games as a back-to-back on the road. So there’s a lot of things we have to see, and also we have to figure out through camp.”

The Bruins drop the puck against the Capitals at TD Garden on Sunday evening beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.