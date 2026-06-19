Rival Team Emerging As Serious Threat To Steal Key Bruins Scorer

Following a one-year absence from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Boston Bruins returned to the annual dance thanks to a successful 2025-26 regular season, and they found themselves matched up against the upstart Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres, an Atlantic Division rival of the Bruins, were back in the playoffs themselves after a 14-year absence, and unfortunately for the Bruins, their stay in the playoffs was a short one. Despite managing to stave off elimination thanks to an overtime goal from David Pastrnak in Game 5 of the series in Buffalo, the Sabres eliminated the Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, winning the series four games to two.

From that point, the work began for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to ensure that his club’s return to the postseason wasn’t a one-off. But based on recent reports, there could be another divisional rival that is interested in one of their more talented forwards.

Are The Canadiens Looking To Poach A Top Forward From The Boston Bruins?

According to a new report from NHL Insider Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Canadiens could show interest in Bruins forward Pavel Zacha despite the historic rivalry between the two Original 6 franchises.

“One example of a player who might be available for a trade is Boston Bruins centre Pavel Zacha, with one year left on his contract at age 29,” Basu wrote. “A left shot to complement Nick Suzuki, strong in the faceoff circle and able to play on both special teams, Zacha would be a great fit. But the one year left on his contract would limit what the Canadiens would be willing to offer, and at age 29, the term Zacha might be seeking could be another hurdle.

But he would be an example of a veteran the Canadiens would have interest in adding if a reasonable contract extension could be involved.”

Zacha, who is entering the final year of his current contract, which carries a salary cap hit of $4.75 million, was among Boston’s leaders in offensive production in 2025-26, scoring 30 goals while adding 35 assists.

His 30 tallies were a career high for Zacha, who originally began his NHL career with the New Jersey Devils, who was taken in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. In 706 career NHL games with the Devils and Bruins, Zacha has scored 155 goals with 252 assists. He’s also added two goals and 13 assists in 31 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney Believes The NHL Offseason Will Be Busy

Following the surprising trade request of Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings, another divisional rival of the Red Wings, Bruins GM Don Sweeney expressed his belief that it could only be the beginning of a flurry of trade activity in the coming months of the NHL offseason.