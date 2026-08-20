Boston Bruins Young Center Tabbed for Breakout After Impressive Rookie Year

The Boston Bruins may have found another long-term piece during a season in which several young players began carving out bigger roles.

Now, Fraser Minten is drawing league-wide attention entering Year 2.

NHL.com named Minten one of its top 20 fantasy hockey breakout candidates for the 2026-27 season on Aug. 20. The 22-year-old checked in at No. 20 on the list and No. 249 in NHL.com’s overall fantasy rankings.

The placement comes after Minten emerged as one of Boston’s most gratifying developments last season. He played all 82 games, recording 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points while moving between different roles in the Bruins’ lineup.

Those numbers alone stir up optimism, and his production during stretches of the season showed there could be more ahead.

Minten Made His Mark During Rookie Season

Minten’s first full season gave Boston a glimpse of what he could become.

Per the Bruins’ season recap, his 35 points ranked eighth on the team while his 17 goals tied for fifth. He finished with a plus-21 rating, second-best among Boston players, despite averaging 15:33 of ice time per game.

Minten also received opportunities on the penalty kill and eventually worked his way onto the second power-play unit.

His best stretch came in January.

The NHL named Minten its Rookie of the Month after he produced eight goals and six assists in 14 games. He led all rookies in goals during the month and tied for the rookie lead in points.

Minten ultimately finished 10th in Calder Memorial Trophy voting and won NESN’s 7th Player Award, given to the Bruin who most exceeded fan expectations.

That production represented a sizable step for a player the Bruins acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in March 2025 as part of the Brandon Carlo trade.

Boston received Minten, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round selection in that deal. One season later, the young center is beginning to look like an increasingly important part of the return.

Bruins Could Give Minten Chance to Make More Progress

The next question is how high Minten’s offensive abilities can fly.

A Daily Faceoff Bruins preview identified Minten’s development as one of Boston’s major questions for the coming season.

The outlet suggested he could develop into a high-end top-six center and floated the possibility of Minten reaching the 50- to 60-point range.

There’s also an intriguing connection with David Pastrnak.

Daily Faceoff noted that lines featuring Minten and Pastrnak outscored opponents 22-7 last season while controlling more than half of the scoring chances.

Boston used Minten between Pastrnak and other wingers at points late in the year, providing an early look at what a larger offensive assignment could entail.

Minten would need another substantial jump to reach the 50-point mark after finishing with 35 as a rookie.

The Bruins also have incentive to determine exactly what they have in the former second-round pick as their younger nucleus continues to form.

In the end, Minten already exceeded expectations once. A second leap could push him from promising young contributor into a much larger role in Boston’s plans.