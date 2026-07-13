Series: Boston Bruins Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the Boston Bruins. The Bruins had a solid bounce-back campaign this year, in which they returned to the postseason. They are aiming to return to the playoffs once again next season.

Who are Boston’s Additions?

Key additions: Will Borgen, Connor Clifton, Brendan Gaunce, Ivan Ivan, Jiri Patera, John Peterka

The biggest addition of the summer for Boston is acquiring John Peterka from the Utah Mammoth. Peterka’s game did not translate with Utah in the way that was expected when the club acquired him last year from the Buffalo Sabres. The hope is that Peterka gels better in a new environment. He should get an opportunity to play with franchise player David Pastrnak. That could be the chance he needs to rejuvenate his career. If Peterka can get back on track, that would provide a significant boast to a Bruins offense that needs it. Boston also added depth to their blueline by bringing Will Borgen and Connor Clifton aboard. Those two are expected to increase stability on their back-end. Top prospect James Hagens should also give this team more support in what will be his rookie season next year. He has to be an x-factor for this group if they are to maintain success.

Who are Boston’s Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Viktor Arvidsson, Andre Gasseau, Joonas Korpisalo, Fabian Lysell, Andrew Peeke, Victor Soderstrom, Riley Tufte

Boston has avoided major loses this summer for the most part. The biggest departure is Victor Arvidsson, he was a nice secondary producer on their forward core last season. He gave the club depth offensive contributions on a team that has often lacked that in recent seasons. Andrew Peeke is also a significant loss, he has been a nice piece on their blueline. The team opted to move on from backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo after a tough campaign. Fabian Lysell was a top prospect in the organization at one point, but was never able to make that jump.

While the Bruins have not necessarily gotten any worse, it is questionable if they have done enough to be able to compete for a playoff spot once again next season. Compared to their Atlantic division rivals, they have had a relatively quiet offseason. The eastern conference will be a bloodbath next year, especially with teams like the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs getting better. It will be a tall task for this team to return to the postseason. It is an unknown if there are enough weapons on offense to make life tough on the opposition. They will once again have to rely on Pastrnak to lead the way as he has always done. He has shown an impressive ability to lift up his linemates; he has been able to get the best out of players such as Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha. Fellow core pieces Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman will be counted on big time as well.

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.