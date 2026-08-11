Brady Tkachuk Shares Unfiltered Thoughts On Former Bruins Captain Brad Marchand

Upon the retirement of Patrice Bergeron in 2023, the Boston Bruins named forward Brad Marchand, who was a rookie on their most recent Stanley Cup-winning club of 2010-11, their new captain.

In his first season as captain, Marchand helped lead the Bruins to a first-round defeat of the divisional rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 postseason before falling in round two to the Florida Panthers.

And as fate would have it, the Bruins stunned their fans by trading Marchand to the Panthers at the 2025 Trade Deadline in return for a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick (which upgraded to a first-round pick after the Panthers advanced past the second round of the playoff); they also retained half of his salary.

It was especially odd seeing Marchand in a Panthers jersey, considering they were the team that beat Boston in the postseason in each of the two previous years.

Marchand won the Cup with the Panthers, and then re-signed a whopping six-year, $31.5 million extension to remain in place, ending any dreams Bruins fans had of a reunion. After an injury plaugued 2025-26 campaign, the Panthers signaled that they’re going for it again with the acquisition of former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, which now pairs him with his brother Matthew.

Brady Tkachuk Reveals True Thoughts On New Teammate And Ex-Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand

The Panthers weren’t able to return to the Stanley Cup Final for what would have been a fourth straight year, missing the playoffs in large part because of so many devastating injuries to key players throughout the campaign.

However, they have every intention of returning to Stanley Cup contention with the acquisition of Tkachuk from Ottawa.

Having played against the Panthers as well as Marchand while he was with the Bruins throughout his career, Tkachuk is now looking forward to calling himself the latter’s teammate.

“Marchy, like what a great career he’s had,” Tkachuk answered on the Wingmen podcast with brother Matthew when asked which new teammate he’s most looking forward to playing with.

“Just so many great players, like, just look at the roster. Like, I’ll be happy to play with him. I’ll be lucky to play with him. Nobody’s more excited than me. I legit can’t wait, and you know what, whatever coach thinks is best for the team, Brady’s gonna do.”

Brady Tkachuk Was Acquired By The Panthers From The Senators

Brady Tkachuk’s tenure with the Ottawa Senators came to an unexpected end last month when the franchise traded the former No. 4 overall pick from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

After quickly emerging as one of Ottawa’s most recognizable players and eventually taking over as team captain, Tkachuk was dealt to the divisional rival Florida Panthers in a blockbuster transaction. The move also gives Brady a chance to play alongside his brother Matthew, as he did on Team USA during the Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, once again.

Matthew joined Florida in a major 2022 trade with the Calgary Flames and has since played a central role in the Panthers’ remarkable run of success. With Matthew, Florida reached the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons and won back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025.