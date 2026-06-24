Trade Idea Sees Bruins Acquiring $25M Scoring Forward to Fill Need

The Boston Bruins are looking to get back into the playoffs next year and will be aggressive in adding more talent to their roster.

Boston could use some more offense in the lineup, and with the draft approaching, the time to make a trade is now. Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Bruins acquiring Jared McCann from the Seattle Kraken.

Bruins acquire:

Jared McCann

2026 fourth-round pick (102nd overall)

Kraken acquire:

Matthew Poitras

2026 first-round pick (23rd overall)

The proposed deal would see Boston acquire McCann to be a top-six forward, which is a need for the Bruins, and get a mid-round pick. The Kraken, meanwhile, get a young center who can potentially develop into a second-line center and the 23rd overall pick, which they would have along with the seventh overall pick.

Boston would acquire McCann, who’s entering the final year of his five-year, $25 million deal, which is why his name has come up in trade rumors. McCann can be a top-six forward for the Bruins and add some secondary scoring behind David Pastrnak. He recorded 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points in 52 games, while his career-high is 40 goals and 70 points, which he accomplished in 2022-23.

In return, the Bruins would give up the 23rd overall pick, as the Bruins can afford to give it up and add help to the lineup now. Seattle would also acquire Poitras, who seems likely to be dealt, as he hasn’t fit in with the Bruins. Poitras is 22-years-old and was a second-round pick in 2022. He skated in 3 games, recording 1 goal last season. He could be a mid-six player in Seattle and add more youth to the lineup, as a change of scenery is needed.

Bruins Open to Trading Poitras

Poitras has struggled to crack Boston’s lineup, and his name was involved in trade rumors at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Ahead of the deadline, it was reported that the Bruins were open to trading Poitras, according to David Pagnotta.

“One piece the Bruins are dangling and have made available is young forward Matthew Poitras, who is in the final year of his entry-level contract,” Pagnotta wrote back in February. “The 21-year-old has been limited to just three NHL games this season, scoring in one of them, but has collected nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 47 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins so far this season.”

Given that the Bruins were open to trading Poitras at the deadline, it seems likely they are open to dealing him this offseason.

Boston Plans to be Aggressive

The Bruins failed to make the playoffs last season, and Boston is looking to bolster their roster.

Ahead of the NHL Draft and free agency, Bruins President Cam Neely said they are open to being aggressive this offseason.

“If it’s going to help us, I’m all about being aggressive,” Neely said. “If it’s going to help us, today, tomorrow or the next day, sure. We know where our core group is. We’d certainly like to add and give them another kick at the can. Last year was a good stepping stone, but we still have work to do. … Talking to Don when he came out of the combine, there’s a lot of chatter about trades. So we’ll see where it goes.”

Boston will look to add a top-six scoring forward and some defense.