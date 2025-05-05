Trade Pitch Sees Bruins Dealing Goaltender for $10.28 Million Forward

The Boston Bruins failed to make the playoffs this past season and could make some major changes this summer.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Bruins trading Joonas Korpisalo to the Utah Hockey Club.

Bruins acquire:

Hockey Club acquires:

Joonas Korpisalo

2026 fourth-round pick

2027 sixth-round pick

The proposed deal is an intriguing one, and one that makes sense for both teams. Boston gets a young forward who can play in the middle six, while Utah gets two late draft picks and a goalie who can form a tandem with Karel Vejmelka.

Boston would acquire Maccelli, who has one year left on his three-year, $10.28 million deal. The forward would play on the Bruins’ second or third line and add some much-needed youth and offense to the lineup. Maccelli struggled with Utah this past season, and a change of scenery could be needed. Maccelli recorded just 8 goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 55 games. The year prior, he had 17 goals and 40 assists for 57 points.

In return, the Bruins would deal two draft picks and Korpisalo, who was Boston’s backup goalie. Korpisalo was acquired last summer in the Linus Ullmark trade and has three years left on his five-year, $20 million deal. Korpisalo could split time with Vejmelka and form a tandem with him. With Boston, he went 11-10-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .893 SV%.

Korpisalo Seeking Trade From Bruins

Boston acquired Korpisalo in the Ullmark trade from the Ottawa Senators to back up Jeremy Swayman.

However, Korpisalo didn’t play all that much, which frustrated him. Now, NHL insider James Murphy of RG.com reports that Korpisalo is seeking a trade.

“I’m hearing his name out there more and more,” an NHL executive source told RG Media. “He’s not happy and thinks he earned more playing time. He’s more than open to exploring trade options.”

Meanwhile, another source told Murphy that Korpisalo’s name came up in trade talks at the deadline, but the Bruins didn’t move him.

“They got calls and I know that,” a trusted NHL source said. “What materialized and how far, I can’t tell you, but there was some interest.”

Korpisalo also vented his frustration with his role after the Bruins’ season ended.

Korpisalo Vented Frustration With His Role With The Bruins

After Boston’s season ended, Korpisalo was frustrated with how little he played.

Korpisalo believes he’s a starting goalie in the NHL. So, given that he only appeared in 27 games, he says he wants to play more, whether that’s in Boston or elsewhere.

“I don’t think there’s any goalie in the league who’s really comfortable playing 20 to 25 games,” Korpisalo told the assembled media that day,” Korpisalo said on April 17. “So I’m going to push for more games, and we’ll see what happens. I was pretty open when I got into the season. And always, you just try to put everything you have out there, make your mark to gain some playing time.”

Korpisalo says he will continue to work hard and prove he deserves more starts, as that is all he can do going forward. He’s a one-time NHL All-Star.