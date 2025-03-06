Trade Pitch Sees Bruins Dealing Marchand in Massive Blockbuster Deal

The Boston Bruins are likely to be sellers ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Bruins is if they will trade their captain Brad Marchand, who is a pending free agent.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Bruins trading Marchand to the Edmonton Oilers in a blockbuster deal.

Oilers acquire:

Bruins acquire:

Jeff Skinner

John Klingberg

2026 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick

2027 fifth-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Edmonton would acquire Marchand and Carlo for two NHL players and three draft picks, including two first-rounders.

Edmonton would acquire Marchand who’s in the final year of his eight-year $49 million deal. He would be a top-six forward for the Oilers and add some depth scoring to the roster as well as leadership. Marchand has recorded 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 61 games, but is currently out with an injury.

The Oilers would also acquire stud defenseman Carlo from the Bruins. Carlo would be a top-four defenseman for Edmonton and help shore up their blue line. He’s in the fourth year of a six-year $24.6 million deal.

The big part of the return for Boston would be the draft picks. But, the Bruins would also acquire Skinner who can add some offense to their lineup for the rest of the season. Skinner signed a one-year deal with Edmonton and has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 53 games.

The Bruins would also acquire Klingberg who would replace Carlo on the backend. Klingberg will be a free agent on July 1. He’s recorded 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 10 games.

Marchand Wants to Remain With Bruins

With Boston outside of a playoff spot, Marchand’s name has come up in trade talks.

However, Marchand has made it clear he wants to remain in Boston and stay with the Bruins for his entire career.

“My goal is to play here forever,” Marchand said on the What Chaos! podcast. “I love it here, and my family obviously loves it here. It’s all I know, and what I love most about it is that the expectations that are put on the group by — internally, just from management, ownership, from the team within — like the expectation to be good every year is what you want to be part of.

“You want to be part of a winning team, you never want to go to a team that’s rebuilding. That’s not enjoyable hockey. You want to be playing for something meaningful every year. We’ve had years where we miss playoffs, and we’re fighting for our lives going down the stretch in a playoff race like we are now.”

Although Marchand wants to stay in Boston, his name has come up in trade rumors. He helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Boston Open to Trading Marchand

With the Bruins outside of a playoff spot and falling, all signs point to Boston being sellers at the deadline.

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported on X that the Bruins are thinking about and open to trading Marchand.

“While the #bruins continue to go back and forth with Brad Marchand on a possible contract extension, word is they’re still open to potentially trading their captain: Teams calling with interest aren’t being told “no” right now,” Johnston reported.

The Bruins are 28-27-8 this season.