Trade Pitch Sees Bruins Dealing $19M Star Centerman in Intriguing Move

The Boston Bruins haven’t been too active this offseason, but they have been linked to trading away a couple of players.

One of those players is star centerman Pavel Zacha, who’s entering the final year of his deal. With that, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Bruins dealing Zacha to the Los Angeles Kings.

Bruins acquire:

Henry Brzustewicz

Trevor Moore

2027 second-round pick

2027 fifth-round pick

Kings acquire:

The proposed deal sees Boston acquiring two draft picks and a top defensive prospect in Brzustewicz, along with Moore, to make the salary work. In return, the Bruins deal Zacha to the Kings, who need another top-six center,

Although the draft picks are nice assets, the big part of the deal for the Bruins is Brzustewicz. The 19-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Kings. The 6-foot-2 defenseman could compete for a roster spot this season, but more importantly, he adds youth and a legit top defensive prospect to the system.

Moore, meanwhile, is entering the fourth year of his five-year, $21 million deal. The veteran winger can be a middle-six forward for the Bruins and add some more secondary scoring. He recorded 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in 69 games last season.

In return, the Bruins would trade Zacha, who’s entering the final year of his four-year, $19 million deal. Zacha’s name has come up in trade rumors as if Boston can’t extend him, trading him makes sense. He would fit a major need for the Kings, who need another impact centerman. He recorded 30 goals and 35 assists for 65 points in 78 games last season.

Bruins Reportedly Listening to Trade Offers for Zacha

Boston made the playoffs last season, yet the Atlantic Division has only gotten better.

So, before free agency began, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic revealed the Bruins are listening to offers for Zacha.

“In a market starved for centers, the Bruins are listening on Pavel Zacha, which is an intriguing name to say the least,” LeBrun wrote. “There’s a big difference between listening and wanting to move him, though. My understanding is that the Bruins’ top priority this summer is to extend Zacha if possible. That can happen as of July 1. He’s got one year left on his deal at a $4.75 million AAV and obviously will be looking for a raise after posting career bests with 30 goals and 65 points this past season.

“But how those talks go will be balanced with whether teams step up in a real way in trade talks. This is an intriguing situation to monitor, to say the least. So many teams are looking to upgrade at center, and some of them have called over the past week or so. Zacha has a no-trade list that allows him to say no to eight teams, and I’m told he submitted that list to Boston on April 1.”

If the Bruins can’t extend Zacha, there is a real chance Boston moves him.

Boston’s Offseason Moves

The Bruins haven’t been too active this offseason.

Boston’s offseason moves are as follows:

Acquire JJ Peterka from Utah for a 2026 first and a 2028 conditional first (Florida’s)

Acquire Ivan Ivan from Colorado for Fabian Lysell

Sign Connor Clifton to a two-year, $4.5 million deal

Sign Brendan Gaunce to a two-year, $1.75 million deal

Extend Jordan Harris to a one-year, $850,000

Acquire Kalle Väisänen and a 2028 4th-round pick from NYR for Joonas Korpisalo

Boston still has $5.39 million in cap space.