Trade Pitch Has Bruins Acquiring $31 Million Star Forward in Blockbuster

The Boston Bruins had a disappointing year and ended up being one of the worst teams in the NHL. However, Boston has been adamant that they will be competitive next season.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Bruins acquire Jason Robertson from the Dallas Stars.

Bruins acquire:

Stars acquire:

Fabian Lysell

Morgan Geekie

2o25 first-round pick (7th overall)

2026 first-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Boston would acquire a star forward for a prospect, an NHL forward, and two first-round picks.

The Bruins would acquire Robertson, who would be a legit first-line forward for the Bruins. Robertson is in the final year of his four-year, $31 million deal with the Stars and would be in line for a massive contract extension. With the Stars last season, he recorded 35 goals and 45 assists for 80 points in 82 games. His career-high is 109 points.

Boston would give up two first-round picks, including the 7th overall pick. The Bruins would also trade Lysell, who was drafted first overall in 2021. Lysell could help replace the void of Robertson and add some youth to the lineup. He skated in 12 games this season, recording 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points.

The Bruins would also acquire Geekie, who’s a pending RFA and is a middle-six forward in the NHL. Geekie can add some offense to the lineup for the Stars that they would lose by trading Robertson. Geekie recorded 33 goals and 24 assists for 57 points in 77 games last season.

Robertson’s Name Coming up in Trade Talks

Robertson is a key part of the Star offense, but his name has come up in trade talks.

NHL insider Jeff Marek of DailyFaceoff mentioned Robertson as a trade candidate after another disappointing playoff exit for Dallas.

“Could the Stars move someone like Jason Robertson, who has one more year on his deal at an incredible $7.75 million value, to try to recoup Draft capital and free up cap space to once again go big-game hunting in the summer? If so, I’d watch the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks as possible destinations,” Marek wrote.

“And if (and it’s a big ‘if’) the Stars move Robertson, do we start to hear Mitch Marner’s name attached to Dallas? The Stars still want to be tougher. I believe if Mathieu Olivier got to market, the Stars would have been all over him,” Marek added.

If Robertson is traded, he will be the biggest name available and will have several teams interested in him.

Bruins Confident in Quick Turnaround

Boston will be a team to watch this offseason as the Bruins are looking to be competitive next season.

The Bruins were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but the front office expects that to be a one-year blimp. Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs believes Boston will be a playoff team again next season.

“I do feel, and we’ve spoken at great length about this, the team that we currently have, healthy, with the additions we intend to make this summer, I anticipate that we’ll have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026,” Jacobs said.

Boston had made the playoffs in eight straight years before missing it this past season.