Trade Pitch Sees Bruins Dealing Star $66 Million Goalie in 5-Player Blockbuster

The Boston Bruins failed to make the playoffs and were one of the worst teams in the NHL in the second-half of the season.

With Boston struggling, the Bruins could begin a rebuild and shake up their roster. The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Bruins trading Jeremy Swayman to the Carolina Hurricanes in a blockbuster.

Bruins acquire:

Hurricanes acquire:

The proposed deal is a blockbuster and could make sense for both teams. Boston gets younger for a potential rebuild, as well as two first-round picks. Carolina, meanwhile, gets one of the best goalies in the NHL as well as a star NHL player and a mid-round pick.

Boston would acquire Kotkaniemi, who would be a top-six forward. He has five years left on his eight-year, $38.56 million deal. He recorded 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points in 77 games. They would also add Stankoven, who’s 22 and still has a year left on his entry-level deal.

The Bruins would also get Kotchekov, who could be Boston’s starting goalie going forward. The 25-year-old went 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .898 SV% this season with the Hurricanes.

In return, Boston would give up Swayman, who has seven years left on his eight-year, $66 million deal. Swayman would be Carolina’s No. 1 goalie, which has been an issue for the Hurricanes. Swayman went 22-29-7 with a 3.11 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Carolina would also acquire Zacha, who would help replace Kotkaniemi and Stankoven. Zacha is a middle-six forward. He recorded 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points in 82 games.

Bruins’ Swayman Reflects on Disappointing Season

Boston failed to make the playoffs, and a key reason was likely due to the poor play of Swayman.

Swayman was not his usual self, and he takes accountability as he says he needs to be better.

“I take accountability, I wanted to play better,” Swayman said on April 17. “I know that I can play better, and that’s something that I can’t wait to work on. And this team is going to be a lot different next year with what we learned from this year, and we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

Swayman missed training camp due to a contract holdout. Now, with Swayman signed long-term, he says having a full camp should help him for next season.

“One thing that I really want to be is a guy and a goalie that can stay in the moment and really focus on the here and now and not let past stuff affect my present,” Swayman said. “And I think moving forward, I can’t wait to be a part of training camp and use it as an extremely valuable piece to start a season.”

Swayman is a one-time NHL All-Star.

Bruins Coach Frustrated With Season

Boston fired Jim Montgomery mid-season and hired Joe Sacco to be the interim coach.

Sacco is a Boston native, and although coaching in his hometown was cool, he was frustrated with how it played out.

“It’s been pretty busy since the change,” said Sacco. “It’s special to be able to coach obviously in your hometown. That’s obviously an added bonus. I’ll think more about it as the days go on. But I’m proud of the guys. I know there’s been a lot of moving parts this year and they haven’t quit — right to the end.”

Boston went 33-39-10 and had the worst record in the East.