Trade Pitch Sees Bruins Acquiring $68 Million Star in Blockbuster

The Boston Bruins were one of the worst teams in the NHL this past season, and the front office plans to turn it around quickly.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Bruins acquire Mika Zibanejad from the New York Rangers in an offseason blockbuster.

Bruins acquire:

Mika Zibanejad

2025 second-round pick

Rangers acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and would appear to be a cap dump for the Rangers. New York would get off of Zibanejad’s deal, as well as giving up a second-round pick to take on Mittelstadt.

The Bruins would acquire Zibanejad, who could be the team’s first-line center they have been missing, and play alongside David Pastrnak. Zibanejad is about to enter the fourth year of his eight-year, $68 million deal. The Swede would solidify the Bruins’ center position, which has been an issue since Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired. Zibanejad could also use a change of scenery, as last season he recorded 20 goals and 42 assists for 62 points in 82 games.

In return, New York would acquire Mitteldstadt, who would help fill the void of Zibanejad. Mittelstadt would be a third-line center for the Rangers and has two years left on his three-year, $17.25 million deal. Between the Colorado Avalanche and Bruins, Mittelstadt recorded 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 81 games.

Bruins Expect to be Playoff Team Next Year

The Bruins had the fifth-worst record in the NHL this past season, but Boston expects to be competitive again next season.

Boston will have the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, which they can use to add talent. Along with that, the Bruins plan to be aggressive in the offseason to be a competitive team next season, CEO Charlie Jacobs said.

“I do feel, and we’ve spoken at great length about this, the team that we currently have, healthy, with the additions we intend to make this summer, I anticipate that we’ll have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026,” Jacobs said at the year-end press conference on April 23.

The Bruins finished the season with a record of 33-39-10 and were second-last in the Eastern Conference.

Rangers Shopping Their Star Players

After New York failed to make the playoffs this season, the Rangers could shake up their roster with some big trades.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported on May 6 that New York is shopping Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin.

“So we’ll see exactly what kind of tricks (Chris) Drury has up his sleeve. Don’t be surprised to hear Chris Kreider’s name out there again. Don’t be surprised to hear Mika Zibanejad’s name either, even with a full no-movement clause,” Pagnotta reported. “And in the last few days, I’m starting to hear some interesting whispers surrounding Artemi Panarin…

“I don’t know if that’s the path they’re going to take. And it might be totally premature for me to even bring it up. But we’re going to hear some interesting storylines about how the New York Rangers retool for next season,” Pagnotta added.

The Rangers and Bruins are both looking to shake up their rosters this season, which could make them logical trade partners.