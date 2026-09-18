Tragedy Strikes The Boston Bruins Early In Training Camp

As the Boston Bruins have gathered for Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season, they’ve announced that the organization has suffered a tragedy with the loss of one of their extended family members.
The Bruins announced that hockey operations staff member Alex Gimenez tragically passed away in a statement from general manager Don Sweeney on Friday.
The Boston Bruins Have Suffered A Tragedy With The Passing Of A Staff Member
According to a statement from Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, the Bruins have lost hockey operations manager Alex Gimenez.
“The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened to share the passing of our colleague Alex Gimenez,” said Sweeney in the statement. “Alex joined our team in July as Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement. Although Alex’s time with the Bruins was far too brief, his intelligence, thoughtfulness and character were evident from the moment he joined us. Alex earned the respect of all who knew and worked with him throughout his career and, most importantly, he was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Alex’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
Gimenez had joined the Bruins organization only recently in July. He had also previously worked for the Boston Red Sox, who released a statement of remembrance of their own.
“Alex was an integral member of our baseball operations for over a decade, and forever a part of our Red Sox family,” said the Red Sox via X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are absolutely heartbroken by this news and send our love to Alex’s family.”
The Bruins Have Gathered For Training Camp For 2026-27
Despite the tragic passing the organization has suffered, the Bruins players, as well as coaching and management, still have a job to attend to – preparing for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL campaign and finding ways necessary to enjoy a better outcome than what befell them earlier this spring.
While the Bruins returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing in 2025, they were eliminated in the opening round by the divisional rival Buffalo Sabres.
Tragedy Strikes The Boston Bruins Early In Training Camp