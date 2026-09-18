Tragedy Strikes The Boston Bruins Early In Training Camp

As the Boston Bruins have gathered for Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season, they’ve announced that the organization has suffered a tragedy with the loss of one of their extended family members.

The Bruins announced that hockey operations staff member Alex Gimenez tragically passed away in a statement from general manager Don Sweeney on Friday.

The Boston Bruins Have Suffered A Tragedy With The Passing Of A Staff Member

According to a statement from Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, the Bruins have lost hockey operations manager Alex Gimenez.

Gimenez had joined the Bruins organization only recently in July. He had also previously worked for the Boston Red Sox, who released a statement of remembrance of their own.