Utah Mammoth Trade Pitch Lands Physical $3.4 Million Bruins Forward

The Utah Mammoth could add more size and physicality on the wing in a proposed trade that would bring a $3.4 million Boston Bruins winger to Salt Lake City.

The potential deal would give Utah a proven veteran presence at wing, but acquiring the hard-nosed forward would require the Mammoth to send a notable return package to Boston.

The scenario centers on Tanner Jeannot, and it comes from a proposed trade posted on PuckGM, a popular roster and cap-management tool. Jeannot signed a five-year, $17 million deal with the Bruins on July 1, 2025, and the $3.4 million annual cap hit runs through 2029-30. He posted 6 goals, 16 assists and 22 points across 77 games last season, with a minus-4 rating and 66 penalty minutes, according to PuckPedia.

Tanner Jeannot’s Fit and Financial Baggage

The 29-year-old Jeannot’s value has never been about scoring. He’s a net-front, forecheck-heavy left wing who logs regular penalty-kill minutes, and his underlying possession numbers sit below average, with a 49.0 Corsi-for percentage and a minus-1.2 relative expected goals mark. He led Boston in hits last season. Utah would be buying size and physicality on a contract with four years left after this one, a swap that only makes sense if the Mammoth value grit over cap flexibility.

For Boston, offloading a deal some viewed as an overpay when it was signed creates short-term breathing room. Trading Jeannot’s remaining money frees a roster spot without demanding much in immediate NHL-caliber talent back, since none of what’s coming in return is ready to play in the NHL right away.

Kevin Stenlund and the Return Package

Utah would send back Kevin Stenlund, who re-signed with the Mammoth on July 1 to a one-year, $2.75 million deal. Stenlund played all 80 games in 2025-26, totaling 4 goals, 14 assists and 18 points while logging heavy penalty-kill duty, according to PuckPedia.

He is a reliable, low-cost faceoff and defensive presence, but he’s a pending unrestricted free agent once this contract expires, unlike Jeannot’s long-term deal. Losing Stenlund would cost Utah a proven bottom-six center on a team-friendly number, even for just one more season.

The rest of the return leans toward the future. Utah defense prospect Will Skahan, a 2024 second-round pick playing at Boston College, and forward Tanner Ludtke, a two-way forward at the University of Minnesota, would head to Boston as organizational depth. Utah’s 2027 second-round pick rounds out the package.

Financially, the swap barely moves Utah’s cap sheet, adding roughly $650,000 in space consumed while pushing the roster toward the NHL’s projected 2026-27 upper limit.

The deal reads as a near-even swap of styles rather than talent tiers. Utah gains size and physicality at the cost of draft capital and two unproven prospects. Boston sheds a contract it can no longer fully justify in exchange for shorter-term flexibility, a faceoff-reliable center and future assets.

Whether it favors one side more depends on what each front office values heading into the season. Utah in the trade scenario would be betting on immediate identity in the bottom six. Boston would be betting that draft picks and prospect depth age better than a 29-year-old’s box score. Neither bet is unreasonable, and neither team walks away with a clear win.