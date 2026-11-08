If Bruins Go All In This Season, Several Blockbuster Trade Swings Available

The Boston Bruins lead the Atlantic Division with the best points percentage and share the lead in regulation wins. For a team that has retooled around youth over the past two years, the question is whether now is the moment to push forward.

Boston has a superstar in David Pastrnak and a top defenseman in Charlie McAvoy. Jeremy Swayman and Michael DiPietro have given the Bruins strong goaltending. Rookie James Hagens has come on strong (he will be out for a few weeks with an injury), while Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, Fraser Minten, and others are all contributing. The depth has done their job, and this window may not stay open forever.

There have been whispers of the Bruins trying to get in on a couple of trades, including one involving Dylan Larkin. For now, he hasn’t added them to his preferred trade list.

Will they stay persistent? If not, are there other swings they should take?

What a Trade Package Could Look Like

Boston has the currency to make a major move. The Bruins hold three first-round picks over the next two drafts, a group of valuable prospects and the cap space to absorb a fairly big contract.

A package built around multiple first-round picks and prospects would give Boston a credible offer for a star without gutting the roster that has produced this start. General manager Don Sweeney showed his willingness to pay for impact when he sent two first-round picks to acquire JJ Peterka at the draft. The Bruins’ core NHL contributors, including Hagens, would presumably stay put, with the picks and prospects doing the heavy lifting.

The Pieces That Could Change the Ceiling

The biggest name on the board is Nikita Kucherov. With the Lightning star’s contract situation dominating headlines in Tampa, Boston has a reason to at least pick up the phone. Adding a player of his caliber to a lineup already led by Pastrnak would give the Bruins a scoring punch few teams can match.

Emily Kaplan reported when news of a Kucherov trade request first broke that he wanted to play with another superstar. Pastrnak was mentioned on a short list of names that Kucherov might find appealing.

That said, such a trade would not be easy. The Lightning have said they have no intention of trading Kucherov, and they certainly will resist trading him within the division if they change their mind.

There are other options. If Larkin isn’t available, Detroit defenseman Simon Edvinsson could be. If Larkin changes his mind, Boston could try to land both in one blockbuster deal.

If Quinn Hughes becomes available, his chemistry with McAvoy helped the United States win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and Boston could try to sign him. If Dallas cannot extend Jason Robertson, the winger could also hit the market before the deadline.

Pie in the Sky Thinking?

For Bruins fans, any of these players sounds appealing. That said, much of this could be pie-in-the-sky thinking. None of these trades are simple ones. Each of the teams involved will resist trading their stars, and the Bruins would have to pay handsomely if they wanted to get in on the conversation.

The question becomes: how good are the Bruins really? Is this solid start the real deal?