With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling and tension rising in Toronto, one trade idea making the rounds on social media would see the team tearing it down to the studs and, as part of that plan, trading William Nylander. In an interesting trade pitch on social media, one fan has the Boston Bruins in exchange for Toronto’s first-round pick and more.

The idea started in a post that asked, “What else would it take?” and drew more than 50,000 views.

The pitch is simple. If Toronto is in trouble and wants one of its own picks back, Boston could send the pick, plus an unnamed addition, for Nylander. Nothing has been reported to suggest either team has discussed anything like it.

Fans Quickly Reacted to the Idea of Nylander to the Bruins

A few things are worth noting.

First, Nylander has a full no-move clause in his contract. If he doesn’t want to be traded, he won’t be.

Second, the Maple Leafs might try to avoid trading within their division, even if they ultimately decide that trading Nylander is a good idea.

Still, some fans were intrigued by the idea and started putting proposals together.

The thread’s most detailed proposal came from a fan who suggested Toronto receive Nikita Zadorov, Mason Lohrei, and the Leafs’ first-round pick, with Boston getting Nylander, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and a third-round pick. The fan admitted the value might be off. Connor Green, who shared the idea, said he doubted the cap would work but liked the structure.

It would also help Toronto’s blue line, which GM John Chayka has described as an aging group in need of youth and mobility. Nylander, carrying an $11.5 million cap hit, is also a top-line scorer, and the Leafs have been dealing with salary cap constraints.

Why a Trade Like This Seems Unlikely

At best, this is a long shot trade idea. One fan told people to stop pushing Nylander trades, arguing that he’s in a slump but remains among the most dynamic players in the world. Why would Toronto trade him? Green replied that Boston would be interested for that exact reason and hinted that things in Toronto are not good.

This is a team that panics. Bryan Hayes of TSN OverDrive noted that the one thing they consistently do, throughout all the iterations of this team, is look for quick fixes and ways to stay relevant. Rarely do they tear it down, and perhaps it’s time for a different approach since what they’ve been doing isn’t working.

Hayes was probably onto something: convincing Toronto to start over seems unrealistic.

One of the fears for Toronto would be trading Nylander to a rival and then seeing him light it up. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, said on 32 Thoughts that if the Leafs get to a point where they want to approach Nylander about waiving his no-trade clause, they’ll have to handle the situation delicately. Nylander is stubborn. What Toronto doesn’t want is a motivated Nylander playing them multiple times a season.

The Leafs have made no indication that Nylander is available, and Boston has shown no sign of chasing him. This is more a fun trade pitch idea than anything.