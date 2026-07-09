Alex Tuch Reveals Why He Spurned Sabres In Free Agency

By all measures, the season for the Buffalo Sabres in 2025-26 was a resounding success. Despite being only at the .500 mark in mid-December when they decided to part ways with GM Kevyn Adams, the Sabres rattled off an incredible run that resulted in them finishing in first place in their division for the first time since 2007, and making the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011.

While they defeated the divisional rival Boston Bruins in the opening round, they were eliminated in seven games in the subsequent round by the Montreal Canadiens, another divisional rival.

However, the Sabres have multiple pieces from their roster so far this offseason, the most notable of which is forward Alex Tuch, who was traded to the Washington Capitals for forward David Kampf and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Tuch then signed an eight-year, $84 million contract with the Capitals, keeping him in the nation’s capital city through 2034.

Alex Tuch Explains Why He Departed The Buffalo Sabres

Tuch, who was acquired by the Sabres from the Vegas Golden Knights as part of the highly-publicized Jack Eichel deal, explained why he decided to move on from the Sabres, his hometown team, saying that it simply came down to business.

“There was, as you guys like to call it, the 11th-hour push there. And there was a push,” Tuch said. “I really did appreciate it. They came up [in money]. I’m not gonna give any specifics on the matter. There was still a bit of a gap. It just didn’t work out and that’s the nature, that’s the business. I knew that if you look at it — if they get me closer to my number and stuff, then they’re gonna have to move pieces out, so I understand that part of the business. I get that.”

He also said that it was going to naturally be difficult for him to return to Buffalo for the first time wearing opposition colors since the trade.

“I think the emotional roller coaster of it all, looking back on it, it’s not that big a deal I guess,” Tuch said. “It’s gonna hit hard when I go back to Buffalo and play in front of those fans again. I know that.”

In late June, Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen seemed to recognize the writing on the wall when there wasn’t much progress made on a contract extension with Tuch.

“I don’t think at this point that we’ve come to any point in our talks that would indicate that he’d want to sign with us,” Kekalainen said. “So I think he’s moving on and getting into free agency, and now we’ve got to look at our options.”

Alex Tuch Is Now With The Washington Capitals

Tuch, who was originally taken by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (18th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, began his career with the club in the 2016-17 season before being claimed by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

So far through the first 615 games of his career, Tuch has scored 200 goals with 248 assists.