Sabres Announce Blockbuster Extension for Two-Year Forward

Last season, the Buffalo Sabres finally ended what was the National Hockey League’s longest active Stanley Cup Playoffs drought, and after an impressive post-season performance, they showed that hopefully, this is just the beginning of a successful run forward.

This off-season, the team have made some very intriguing moves, and with the Atlantic Division just getting tougher and tougher, they’ve got some work to do if they want to remain genuine contenders in the division. While an extension won’t make or break the team, they need to lock down this young core of the future, and on Monday, just weeks away from the 2026/27 season beginning, they announced a major new deal for a 22-year-old.

Noah Ostlund Signs Eight-Year Deal With the Sabres

The player in question is former first-round pick Noah Ostlund, a player that’s gone under the radar for the Sabres as a prospect, but in 2025/26, he showed what he’s capable of at the next level.

As a result, the Sabres took to social media on Monday to announce an eight-year deal for Ostlund, with his new contract carrying an average annual value of $6.6 million, locking the 22-year-old in until he’s 30-years-of-age.

A few years ago, this would have been an overpay for an unproven player, but in recent seasons, General Managers around the NHL have shown their willingness to take a risk on players for their future potential, rather than waiting for a player to prove themselves in the league.

Can Ostlund Build on a Career Year in 2025/26?

Heading into last season, Ostlund had appeared in just eight NHL games, but when given the opportunity, he took it with both hands, posting 11 goals and 27 points across 60 games, with the Sabres believing that this is him simply scratching the surface of his potential.

While he’s a natural center, Ostlund right now appears pencilled in on the Sabres second-line, set to play wing alongside the likes of Josh Norris and Josh Doan, with that versatility and ability to play multiple positions potentially a key reason the Sabres wanted to extend him. As for the AAV, signing a 22-year-old with high end potential for just $6.6 million could end up being a steal for the Sabres, as the salary cap is expected to continue going up, meaning the team could keep locking in key pieces of their core for a long time to come with this bargain deal.

Ultimately, Ostlund may never live up to the expectations of being a former first-round draft pick, but last year he showed potential, and as he continues to get more and more comfortable at the highest level, this could end up being a great contract for a Sabres organization with a very bright future.