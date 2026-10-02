Buffalo Sabres Quickly Demote 29-Year-Old Defender Before Blackhawks Game

On Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres kicked off their 2026-27 season with an ugly 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Now, the Sabres will be aiming to bounce back by picking up a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

As the Sabres prepare for their game against Chicago, they have announced a roster move involving one of their defenseman.

Dennis Gilbert Quickly Demoted to AHL After Brief Call-Up

The Sabres announced on Friday that they have demoted defenseman Dennis Gilbert to the AHL’s Rochester Americans.

Gilbert being sent down to Rochester comes just one day after he was called up to Buffalo’s roster. Now, with this news, he will be heading back to the AHL and will be looking to earn another call-up soon.

Gilbert did not play in the Sabres’ opening night game against the Blue Jackets. Instead, he served as a healthy scratch.

Looking at Gilbert

Gilbert reunited with the Sabres this offseason after signing a one-year, $850,000 contract with them in free agency. This was after he posted one assist, 10 hits, and 12 blocks in eight games for the Ottawa Senators last season. He also had 13 assists and 33 penalty minutes in 37 AHL games split between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Belleville Senators last season.

Gilbert previously played for Buffalo during the 2024-25 season. In 25 games for the Sabres that season, he had five assists, 50 penalty minutes, and 52 hits. His first stint in Buffalo ended when he was traded to Ottawa ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

In 119 career NHL games over seven seasons, Gilbert has posted three goals, 21 points, 140 penalty minutes, and 269 hits. Overall, he has been a serviceable depth defenseman for a while now and should be the same this season for Buffalo when called upon.