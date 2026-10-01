Sabres Announce Extension for Recently Acquired Defenseman

Last season, the Buffalo Sabres finally ended the National Hockey League’s longest Stanley Cup Playoffs drought, and with their success being built around their young core, there’s plenty of hope for them to be a consistent contender in the years to come.

This off-season, the team made plenty of moves as they aimed to increase their chances of getting back to the post-season in 2026/27, with the biggest move of all being the blockbuster Bowen Byram trade that landed them the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. That wasn’t the only piece the Sabres acquired in the trade, and now, they’ve made a huge announcement on one of the other assets they landed in the deal.

Buffalo Sabres Announce Extension for Louis Crevier

That other asset would be 25-year-old defenseman Louis Crevier, who put together a career year with the Blackhawks in 2025/26, his first extended shot at the National Hockey League level. Adding Crevier into a deal that saw them acquire No. 4 overall was a brilliant move from the Sabres, and while he may never replicate what Byram brought to the table, the Sabres clearly see him as a big part of their blue line moving forward.

They’ve got so much belief in him that right now, he’s expected to be their top RHD alongside captain Rasmus Dahlin, and ahead of their first game of the 2026/27 campaign, they’ve announced an extension for the talented blue liner.

That deal carries a $4 million average annual value over the four-year term, and given that he posted 7 goals and 25 points in 78 games a year ago, his first full campaign at the NHL level after appearing in a combined 56 games in the two years prior, if he can replicate that success year after year, this is a steal for the Sabres.

Can the Sabres Get Back to the Post-Season in 2026/27?

While the Sabres didn’t make a major upgrade this summer, they kept the majority of their group together, and if they can get leaps forward from players such as Noah Ostlund, Peyton Krebs, Konsta Helenius and others, this team can still be a success story in 2026/27.

Crevier will play a big role in that, and while he may not be able to put up the 42 points that Byram had a year ago, if he can play his role as a right-shot defenseman along with this high-powered offense, he can be a very good player for them.

In the Atlantic Division, the Sabres have some of the best competition in the National Hockey League, but if they can rekindle the magic that made their 2025/26 season so special, this is a team that has the pieces in place to be a Stanley Cup Playoffs contender once more this year.