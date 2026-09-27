Sabres Get More Bad News About Their Goaltending

The Buffalo Sabres, despite being linked to disgruntled current Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, appear poised to begin the regular season with the tandem of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon between the pipes.

However, the bad news is that not only have they lost Lyon to a recent injury, but now, they’re without Luukkonen.

The Buffalo Sabres Are Dealing With Another Injured Goaltender

The Sabres, who completed their preseason schedule with a 3-1 setback on home ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday evening, lost goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after he “tweaked” something, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

“He tweaked something and we just got him off,” Ruff said via NHL.com. “Didn’t want to take any chances.”

The Sabres are already without the services of goaltender Alex Lyon, who was injured during Thursday’s overtime loss to his former team, the Detroit Red Wings.

When asked about Lyon’s status, Ruff confirmed he’s not ready to come back.

“He’s going to miss a few days, for sure,” Ruff added of Lyon’s status.

This means that right now, the Sabres may have to turn to Colten Ellis, who stands at the ready if called upon.

“It’s what you work for,” Ellis said. “That’s why you play the game. So, just focusing on what I can control right now and my game, and see what happens and just be ready for it.”

“He’s always been ready,” Ruff said of Ellis. “Anytime we put him in, he’s always been ready. He won us hockey games, we did well for us last year. And I’m sure if he has to step in, he’ll play well for us again.”

Last season, Ellis went 8-4-2 with a 2.90 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage, and pitched one shutout. Meanwhile, Lukkonen went 22-9-3 with a 2.52 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout.

He helped the Sabres return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011, starting the postseason in their series against the divisional rival Boston Bruins before being replaced by Lyon; he eventually returned to the net in the second round against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Sabres Have Been Linked To Connor Hellebuyck

The Sabres have been listed as a potential team that current Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who requested a trade earlier in the offseason and is currently suspended for having not reported to Training Camp, could land with.