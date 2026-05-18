NHL Free Agency: Top 3 UFAs Available in 2026

Despite the 2026 playoffs reaching the final four, the talk of NHL free agency has picked up for the other 27 teams not participating in the postseason.

As such, speculation has begun to ramp up about the players potentially hitting the market on July 1. With this year’s free-agent class lacking major star power, the top three UFAs available in 2026 should command much higher paydays than otherwise anticipated.

So, here’s a look at the top three UFAs to potentially hit the market in 2026.

Top 3 UFA in 2026 NHL Free Agency

Sergei Bobrovsky Best Goalie Available

The free agent goalie class this year is paper-thin. Sergei Bobrovsky, even at 37, is easily the most attractive netminder available.

He’s coming off a deal with a $10 million cap hit. According to chatter, that’s precisely where he wants to land on his next contract.

While this season was a bit of an off-year for the former two-time Stanley Cup champ, teams needing an upgrade in the crease could be looking to land the Russian goalie.

The prevailing chatter also suggests that Bobrovsky wants to stay with the Florida Panthers. However, that situation may not be easy, as the Cats may not have the cap space to keep him. One of the suggested paths forward would be for Florida to sign the veteran netminder for a deal similar to the one Brad Marchand got in NHL free agency.

That’s something that remains unclear. But if there’s a team out there willing to pay up, it could pry Bobrovsky away from Florida.

Alex Tuch Best Forward Available in NHL Free Agency

Yes, Alex Ovechkin will be a free agent this summer. But if he doesn’t re-sign with the Washington Capitals, he’ll likely head back to Russia.

That situation leaves Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch as the best available forward in NHL free agency this summer.

Tuch is coming off a very team-friendly seven-year deal carrying a $4.75 million cap hit. He’s not going to get anything close to that this summer. If anything, Tuch should command double his current cap hit.

Earlier this season, chatter suggested that the 30-year-old wanted a deal similar to the one the LA Kings gave Adrian Kempe (eight years, $10.625 million AAV). If that’s the case, he could have well priced himself out of Buffalo.

But for other clubs, there may be a shot to get his payday elsewhere. The issue lies in the fact that contending clubs just don’t have the cap space to pay him. If Tuch chooses to test NHL free agency, he may have to settle for a lower deal for a chance to play for a contender.

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Darren Raddysh Hottest Defenseman Available

The hottest blueliner this summer figures to be Darren Raddysh. The Tampa Bay Lightning defender had a breakout year, topping 70 points for the first time in his career. Raddysh stepped up with the Bolts, who needed someone to fill the gap left during Victor Hedman’s absence.

While conventional wisdom suggests Raddysh and the Lightning will work something out, there’s always the chance someone will throw a ton of money at the 30-year-old.

Raddysh is coming off a two-year deal carrying a $975K. That’s a pittance, with his next deal easily being in the $5 to $6 million range. However, a motivated club could give the former undrafted blueliner a long-term deal worth even more in NHL free agency.

It will be interesting to see if the Bolts can find a way to keep Raddysh, especially with other clubs likely breaking down his door to sign him.