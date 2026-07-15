Patrick Kane’s Free Agency Decision is Down to 2 Teams

According to Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, free agent winger Patrick Kane’s free agency decision is coming down to two teams.

Speaking to 104.3 The Score Chicago, Chelios said that Kane’s decision is down to the Buffalo Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I am not going to lie to you guys. It is down to Chicago and Buffalo. I know that because I’ve spoken to him,” Chelios said.

“It’s a tough decision for him. It really is. Whether to go home, make it easy on his parents, his family, and his friends, and finish like (Jonathan Toews tried to do with the Winnipeg Jets).

“Or, he comes back, and in my opinion, he’s a Blackhawk. The Blackhawks, you see how tough it is to make the playoffs, it’s hit or miss, there’s no guarantees. With the absence of Connor (Bedard) in the beginning of the season, there’s no telling when he’s going to be back yet. How great would that be? You saw the reception he got a couple of years ago during the jersey retirement. He’s so beloved in Chicago. So I’m hoping he leans that way.

“I think he’s going to make his decision pretty quick now. It’s time. But it’s a tough decision, for sure.

“I just go back to what I was feeling when I asked to be traded from my hometown. It was one of the toughest things I ever did, but it worked out. But God, I’m hoping he becomes a Blackhawk. It would be exciting. It would be a good boost to the Blackhawks. He’s got some good gas left in him. I think he’s got two, three years left in him. He had a good finish in Detroit. So let’s keep our fingers crossed. That would be great news if he signed with the Hawks.”

The Argument for Chicago

As Chelios pointed out, Kane is beloved in Chicago because he won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks during the 2010s at the height of their dynasty. He spent the first 15.5 seasons of his NHL career in Chicago, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the Rookie of the Year in 2008 after being taken first overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, and he also won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league MVP in 2016 after leading the NHL with 106 points.

He could also fill in on Chicago’s first line while Bedard is out recovering from his shoulder surgery. Plus, Chicago has tons of cap room and could offer Kane more money than other clubs.

The Argument for Buffalo

Buffalo is also a great option for Kane, as it’s his hometown team and it would truly be a storybook ending to what has been a Hall of Fame-caliber NHL career. The Sabres are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL, so if Kane joined them, it could put Buffalo over the top. The Sabres also have a bit of cap space left over, so they have the room to fit him in.