Buffalo Receives Positive Update on Alex Tuch’s Future With Team

The Buffalo Sabres enjoyed their most successful season the franchise has had in a long time, making the postseason for the first time in 15 years dating back to their last appearance in 2011. With a 50 win campaign that gave them 109 points in the standings, Buffalo snapped what was once the longest playoff drought in the NHL heading into this past season.

The Sabres followed up a strong regular season performance with a solid playoff run, winning their first playoff series since 2007 in round one versus the Boston Bruins. However, their season came to end following a game seven loss to the Montreal Canadiens in round two.

A big part of the Sabres success this year was the play of Alex Tuch. The 30 year old forward’s contract with the club will expire this summer as he projects to be the top UFA of this free agent class. The question is what happens with Tuch; does he extend with Buffalo or does he hit the open market on July 1st?

Insider Belives Tuch will Resign with Buffalo

Insider Elliotte Friedman believes that Tuch will extend with Buffalo when the time comes via the FAN Hockey Show.

This would be good news for the Sabres to be able to bring back one of their core offensive players. Tuch has proven to be a versatile player for the club who can contribute on both sides of the puck.

Tuch had a productive regular season as he amassed 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points in 79 games. His playoff run was less impressive, as he totaled just four goals and three assists in 13 games. That included a point-less showing in their second round series against Montreal.

Tuch’s disappointing playoffs could factor into his decision here. He may have been more likely to test the market, but after this postseason teams may be less willing to throw the bag towards securing his services.

Over the course of his 615 game regular season career, Tuch has recorded 200 goals and 248 assists for 448 points. In his playoff career, he has registered 23 goals and 17 assists in 79 games.

What Could the Tuch Contract Look Like?

Tuch looks set to get payed this offseason with an ever rising salary cap that has vastly shifted the economical landscape of the league moving forward.

Insider David Pagnotta on Daily Faceoff has projected that Tuch’s deal will come in at somewhere between $10.5-11 million if he opts to re-up with Buffalo.

This number would be quite a raise compared to Tuch’s current $4.75 million contract. That goes to show how much the NHL market has changed in recent seasons as star players are able to command higher salaries with the cap going up significantly.

This contract projection opens up the question of how much Tuch could make elsewhere if he decided to jump ship. It is logical to presume he could make more on another team than he would by sticking with Buffalo. With that said Tuch has found a home in Buffalo; why not stay loyal to a team that looks poised for a bright future?