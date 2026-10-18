Sabres’ Connor Hellebuyck Trade Trends on Social Media, but Fans Don’t Believe Anonymous Account

There’s a post going pretty viral on X (formerly Twitter) that lays out the entire package the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The problem is that it comes from a near-anonymous account, and so fans aren’t sure what to believe.

It could be a post just for clout.

It could also be someone with inside information that doesn’t want to reveal where it’s coming from or who they actually are.

So it’s worth noting here that nothing has been reported by a big-name insider. This may be nothing. But it’s fascinating to think about.

Connor Hellebucyk Trade Trending

Hellebuyck has been on the trade block since the summer, but he still remains with the Jets even while not playing so far this season.

Winnipeg doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to play their Vezina-winning goalie, but they also don’t seem to be in a rush to trade him.

The Sabres were reported to be the frontrunner before the season started, but no deal happened, and so Buffalo went into the season with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon (injured) and Colten Ellis in goal.

So now the question becomes: Would the Sabres make a trade during the season?

What Rumored Trade Looks Like

The trade being rumored on X would be a big one.

That viral post includes Ryan McLeod, Jiri Kulich, Radim Mrtka and a second-round pick going to Winnipeg in exchange for Hellebuyck and Nino Niederreiter (with 50% of his salary retained by the Jets).

The key pointed out in that post is that Luukkonen would also be traded, but not in the same deal. It suggests that the UPL trade is what is holding up the Hellebuyck trade, and once the Luukkonen deal is completed, the Hellebuyck one could be, too.

Is This Real?

It wouldn’t be the first time a relatively anonymous account shared news of a sports transaction before it happened. It’s never quite clear why such things emerge.

It also wouldn’t be the first time an account posted a total pump fake of a deal that wasn’t real at all and just gained some clout and engagement by putting it in front of the right people.

The top reply to the post says the obvious: “Lol source?” That’s what everyone is wondering.

Given that there have been no other reports that a deal is close, it’d make more sense that this wasn’t right — but it also has an interesting framework of a deal, so it’s not too crazy to believe.

Sabres fans who want Hellebuyck will just have to wait and see. Even if this post isn’t real, it does point out the very real need for Buffalo to get a goalie — and maybe the gold medalist is the answer.