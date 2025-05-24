Sabres ‘Gauging Market’ For Top Young Defenseman: Report

The Buffalo Sabres had a horrific 2024-25 campaign that included a widely publicized 13-game losing streak before the New Year. Buffalo came nowhere near the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. This marked the 14th straight season this team has failed to reach the postseason.

The Sabres are in desperate need of a shakeup, and that already started during the season. Buffalo traded Dylan Cozens to the Ottawa Senators at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline in a deal that landed them Josh Norris. This roster shakeup could very well continue this summer, and include another young, high-potential skater.

The Sabres acquired Bowen Byram in a deal with the Colorado Avalanche back in 2024. Byram needed a change of scenery after struggling with injuries. He became a reliable second-pairing defenseman with Buffalo, but he could be made available for trade, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“The Sabres are gauging his market value,” Friedman said of the 23-year-old, via Sportsnet. “Byram needs a contract. He’s got two more years until he’s an unrestricted free agent, so Buffalo doesn’t have to do anything here, with two more years of team control. Whenever a team trades for a player, like Buffalo did a couple years ago, you know they see value in him and they like him. So, you always have to keep that as part of your overall thinking. But there is no doubt that his name is out there.”

What Could Lead To Bowen Byram Trade

There are a few factors that could lead to a change. As mentioned, the Sabres are looking to shake things up. They may not be willing to give Byram the sort of contract he may command in restricted free agency.

Byram also recently changed agents, according to Friedman. This could be a planned move given that the 23-year-old is without a contract for 2025-26. This move could also point to unease on Byram’s behalf, especially if a trade from the Sabres is ultimately what he wants.

Friedman had another theory, however. He pointed to the defenseman’s confident demeanor on the ice. This could all come down to Byram wanting a larger role, and Buffalo unwilling to give it to him.

“He’s a confident lad, Byram — and I say that in a positive way,” Friedman explained, via Sportsnet. “I think confidence matters. And I think he would like a bigger role. It’s tough in Buffalo, with who’s ahead of him and who’s around him. So, I think that absolutely is part of the decision-making process here.”

Buffalo Has Business to Take Care of This Summer

The Sabres and Byram, theoretically, could come to an agreement on a contract this summer. However, this isn’t entirely straightforward. The 23-year-old defenseman is not the team’s only notable restricted free agent.

Forwards Ryan McLeod, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka are all headed toward restricted free agency. Defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker — acquired in the aforementioned Cozens trade — also needs to be sign. Last, but certainly not least, is goalie Devon Levi. This doesn’t even mention veteran forward Alex Tuch, who is a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Buffalo has $21 million in salary cap space to work with this year. And the salary cap is expected to climb significantly over the next few seasons. Still, the Sabres may need to make some tough decisions, which could lead them to trade Byram this summer.