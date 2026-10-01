Sabres Goalie Tonight: Injuries Impact Choice Between Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon

The Buffalo Sabres have finally reached the day they and their fanbase have been waiting for.

Thursday night is the season opener for the most-anticipated Sabres season in years. They’re coming off their first playoff appearance in 15 years, and they won a round, too — giving the entire city of Buffalo a reason for joy last spring.

Now comes the hard part, though. A surprise run to the postseason can be plucky and exciting. This season’s Sabres will have to face pressure and expectation and show they can handle that.

There’s a long season to navigate all of that, though, and Thursday is simply about the beginning. For Buffalo, it’s Opening Night.

This one won’t be at home. The Sabres open on the road in Columbus against the new-look Blue Jackets.

And while there are plenty of reasons for excitement, there also is at least a bit of concern. The Sabres are quite dinged up coming out of the preseason.

That includes in goal.

Who’s Playing Goalie for Sabres Tonight?

The good news for the Sabres is that after a scare late in the preseason, it appears Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start on Thursday in Columbus.

UPL left a preseason game less than a week ago, but it was clarified this week that that was precautionary more than anything else.

NHL.com writes this in their latest injury blurb: “The goalie was in the starter’s net at practice the past two days after he tweaked a lower-body injury during their preseason finale.”

Barring a surprising late tweak or twist, Luukkonen sounds good to go.

It’s less clear whether Alex Lyon will be available to back up UPL. Lyon also left during the preseason with an injury, and since Luukkonen has held the starter’s net recently, it isn’t as clear how healthy Lyon is.

Lyon was great in the postseason a year ago and should prove to be a great partner with Luukkonen this season, if both can stay healthy.

If Lyon isn’t available, Colten Ellis would get the call as UPL’s backup on opening night.

Other Sabres Injuries

There are two other notable injuries for Buffalo, both on defense.

Olen Zellweger isn’t going to be available Thursday night. He’s still recovering from a concussion sustained in the preseason.

Mattias Samuelsson, on the other hand, is a question mark. There’s a chance that he plays — that’s the latest verdict from head coach Lindy Ruff on Wednesday. Samuelsson has a lower-body injury, and it sounds like he won’t be out for long whether or not he’s ready to go on Thursday.

Buffalo’s forward group is pretty healthy, which should allow the Sabres to start the season on the front foot.