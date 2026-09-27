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Sabres Injuries Challenge Goalie Depth Chart: Latest on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon

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Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Sabres
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Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres found themselves with some goalie controversy during their first trip to the playoffs in 15 years.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon battled for the right to be in net. Usually, playoff teams have an obvious top dog, but not last year’s Sabres.

This year’s Sabres are finding themselves in an unusual situation as they approach their first game: They aren’t sure who will be ready to play.

This time around, it’s not even going to be about who is the better choice, at least initially. Injuries have thrown everything out of whack.

That question may still arise down the road, of course. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff may have a tough call to make, eventually.

For now, though, injuries have thrown things into disarray.

The Sabres begin the season Thursday, Oct. 1 in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. There’s no telling yet who will be in goal.

UPL Injury Update

The Sabres played their final preseason game on Saturday, and UPL didn’t make it to the finish.

He left early in the third period and headed to the locker room.

Afterward, Ruff said that Luukkonen “tweaked something” and that they took him out of the game to avoid any risks.

Ruff wouldn’t give a prognosis on UPL’s first game availability.

And with Alex Lyon having been hurt a bit earlier in the preseason and not having seen game action since, it’s not clear what the Sabres’ current plan is.

It’s a long season, and it at least seems like these injuries aren’t the super long-term kind.

Still, it’s a lot more comforting to enter the season with healthy goalies, or at least a healthy goalie, rather than not.

Sabres Goalie Depth Chart

Buffalo still would’ve had to decide exactly how often to use Luukkonen and Lyon this season, but that might be delayed for a bit.

In the meantime, the No. 3 goalie comes into major focus.

Colten Ellis would start the opener if neither of Luukkonen nor Lyon can go.

Ellis actually has more NHL experience than most third goalies, and he was pretty solid in 2025-26, which was his debut season for the Sabres.

Buffalo then would need to call up a goalie who was planned to begin the season at AHL Rochester, if both of the top-two goalies are out of action.

This could come down to a decision on Wednesday or Thursday, but it’s certainly creating some first-week drama for the Sabres.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Sabres Injuries Challenge Goalie Depth Chart: Latest on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon

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