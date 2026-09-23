Sabres Injury Updates Badly Timed for Mattias Samuelsson, Olen Zellweger

The Buffalo Sabres are closing in on the start of what will be one of their most highly anticipated campaigns in a long time.

Last spring, they reached the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. They put together a few epic wins en route to the second round, as well. All of Buffalo rallied behind their team, having never really left the Sabres’ side but certainly energized by postseason hockey’s return.

With a team that still appears to be on the rise, the Sabres are going to have a lot of eyes on them early in the season.

That means that of all the times for a couple of key injuries to pop up, now is certainly not ideal.

The Sabres were in action in the NHL preseason on Tuesday night, and two pivotal defensemen were injured: Mattias Samuelsson and Olen Zellweger.

They’re just more than a week away from action: Buffalo opens regular season play on Oct. 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Mattias Samuelsson Injury Update

Samuelsson left Tuesday night’s game after blocking a shot.

He took one more shift after the block, then left and didn’t return to the game.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff told reporters afterward that Samuelsson would be evaluated on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the first new intel was that Samuelsson wasn’t practicing with Buffalo in the afternoon.

The 26-year old left-shot defenseman was a massive performer in the postseason a year ago and would be expected to have a big role again on the blue line for Buffalo in the 2026-27 season. He put up a career-best 41 points in 2025-26, including 13 goals and 28 assists.

Olen Zellweger Injury Update

Zellweger’s injury was more forthcoming in the postgame press conference on Tuesday: Ruff told reporters that the young defenseman had left the game with a concussion. The injury appeared to take place when Carson Soucy laid out Zellweger after he had just dished the puck off to his teammate.

Like Samuelsson, Zellweger wasn’t at practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Olen Zellweger and Mattias Samuelsson aren’t practicing with the Sabres this afternoon after leaving the game last night. Ryan Johnson and Radim Mrtka have joined the NHL group in their place. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) September 23, 2026

Zellweger is one of the new faces for the Sabres this season amid a roster with a lot of holdovers.

Buffalo traded for the 23-year old D-man from the Anaheim Ducks.

Last season, Zellweger played in 76 games for Anaheim and put up seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points.

Given his status as a new member of the Sabres, it won’t be ideal for Zellweger to be out for too long. The preseason is a perfect time for him to build chemistry with his new teammates on the ice.

Buffalo has pretty solid depth, although losing two defensemen at once would not be ideal — so the hope will likely be that at least one of Samuelsson or Zellweger can heal up and be ready by opening night on Oct. 1.

In the meantime, though, Sabres fans will await more news on what might be happening with these two talented players on their blue line.