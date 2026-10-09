Sabres Let Logan Stanley Go, and Islanders Appreciate That

The Buffalo Sabres chose not to keep Logan Stanley around for another season.

They had acquired the 6-foot-7 bruising defenseman from the Winnipeg Jets just before the March trade deadline, and he had made some decent contributions as Buffalo made it to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

Stanley’s contract was up at the end of the year, though, and the Sabres didn’t bring him back on a new one.

He actually then lingered on the free agent market until mid-September when the New York Islanders chose to sign him.

And so far, the Islanders have to be very grateful that the Sabres let Stanley go, because he’s having quite the start to the season.

Logan Stanley is on pace for 84 assists, which would be the second-highest season total in the history of the New York Islanders — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 9, 2026

Logan Stanley Stats

The Islanders have had Stanley on the ice for four games so far, and he has four assists.

Never much of an offensive player, it’s one of the most blistering point stretches of Stanley’s career.

Last season, for reference, was Stanley’s best offensive season — he had nine goals and 17 assists (26 points) in 76 games. That included five assists in 17 games with the Sabres.

So yeah, Stanley will likely slow down, but the Islanders are happy to have him doing this right now.

He’s not going to be a power play presence, so Stanley has to do his work at even strength — he has three of his assists there — or even short-handed, where he has his other assist.

Part of what is helping Stanley thrive is that he’s playing by far a career-high amount of ice time. He has averaged 19 minutes and 22 seconds per game so far.

His previous best was the 17:12 he averaged just with Winnipeg last year (before it dropped to 14:57 in Buffalo).

Stanley has always had the bruising side to his game as a pretty solid shot blocker and hitter, but if the added time on the ice also allows him to get more points, that’s something the Islanders will happily take.

Of course, part of the reason the Islanders signed Stanley late is because of injuries, and if they can get healthier, maybe he sees less action. On the flip side, if Stanley keeps playing like this, he should keep getting time on the ice.

Sabres Implications

The Sabres did plenty on the defensive side this offseason to make them feel secure in letting Stanley walk.

They traded Bowan Byram but got Louis Crevier in return, and then they traded for Olen Zellweger.

Buffalo isn’t the league’s healthiest team in the early going, and if they had kept Stanley, he’d probably be seeing some playing time.

But the Sabres deemed that not a priority, and so now Stanley is getting the chance to thrive elsewhere.