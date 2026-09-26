Sabres Make Matt Grzelcyk Announcement With Possible Pairing

The Buffalo Sabres signed veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk on Friday to help make up for some injuries to their defensive core.

On Saturday, Grzelcyk will make his Sabres debut.

They’re playing their preseason finale, and they announced the roster on Saturday morning. Grzelcyk will be suiting up and on the ice.

Matt Grzelcyk on Roster

Grzelcyk is one of six defensemen listed on the roster for the preseason finale Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The other five blue-liners active are Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Conor Timmins, Zach Metsa and Louis Crevier.

There has been some speculation that Grzelcyk would make sense as a partner for Power. If that’s the case, that pairing will likely show up often in the preseason finale as the Sabres try to make sure they have everything in order for the season ahead.

Grzelcyk isn’t guaranteed to be on the regular season roster, but a signing of a veteran this late in the game suggests he certainly thinks he can make the team.

Who is Matt Grzelcyk?

Matt Grzelcyk is a 32-year old defenseman from the state of Massachusetts.

He played at Boston University, and the Boston Bruins drafted him in the third round, No. 85 overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft. He’s got the nickname Mayor of Boston on his Hockey Reference page, and it’s clear that he calls that state home.

Grzelcyk played the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins. That includes six seasons of 60 games or more.

Overall, he had 445 appearances for Boston and recorded 25 goals and 110 assists for 135 points.

Grzelcyk then wen to the Pittsburgh Penguins for 2024-25 and had a career year. He played in all 82 games and dished out 39 assists to go with one goal for a career-high 40 points.

That earned him a spot with the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2025-26 season, and he got into 69 games and finished with 12 assists.

Grzelcyk is also a shot-stopping defender, with a career-high 101 blocked shots in his season with the Penguins and six seasons in his career of at least 60 blocks.