Sabres’ Next Goalie Move Has 2 Options

The Buffalo Sabres have to decide what they want to do now. They didn’t get Connor Hellebuyck, with the Winnipeg Jets trading their star goalie to the New Jersey Devils instead.

That leaves the Sabres forced to look in the mirror and consider their goaltending situation. Do they feel comfortable with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon and Colten Ellis? Or do they still have to make a move, particularly with Lyon’s health continuing to be a question mark?

What the Sabres do next could define their season.

This is a squad that made the playoffs last year for the first time in 15 years. They energized the city of Buffalo. And they did it with that aforementioned goalie trio playing pretty darn well across the board.

Nothing about the Sabres’ goalie play so far this season, though, has been good enough. That’s what continued to make Hellebuyck so enticing — even after Buffalo couldn’t close a deal for him over the summer, he just was such a clear and obvious upgrade if the Sabres could find a way to get a trade across the finish line.

There isn’t another Hellebuyck out there, but there are other goalies. Maybe the Sabres could pursue someone else.

2 Options for Sabres’ New Goalie

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz recently laid out what the Sabres could do after missing out on Hellebuyck.

He thinks the Sabres should pursue a short-term rental, not a long-term fix.

The two players he names: Detroit’s John Gibson and Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer. Both goalies will be unrestricted free agents after the season.