Sabres Rumors: Major Trade to Happen In Between Picks at Draft

There is no question that the run-up to the 2026 NHL Draft has been paved with Sabres rumors and trades. There has been no shortage of moves, with just about every organization making something happen.

However, there’s one bit of chatter out there, positing that the league has asked teams to hold off on announcing any major trades until draft night.

Former NHL goaltender turned broadcaster Martin Biron made a bombshell claim during Friday morning’s Sabres Live show. In it, the notable Sabres insider stated that the league is asking teams to hold off major trade announcements until the actual draft has begun.

“Commissioner Bettman is telling the GMs around, saying, ‘Don’t trade now, wait. If you have traded the fourth-overall pick, wait until between three and four so we can announce it to the crowd.”

Seeing where things are going and seeing how Commissioner Gary Bettman operates, it wouldn’t be surprising to see these NHL rumors actually make sense.

It’s worth pointing out that the Biron alluded to Sabres rumors involving potential deals like Connor Hellebuyck, Matthew Knies, or Alex DeBrincat. Whether or not it actually happens, that’s another story entirely.

Sabres Rumors Aimed to Hype Draft in Hometown

Last year’s draft was a major flip. One of Mr. Bettman’s most novel ideas, the so-called “decentralized” draft, was a massive flop. It took hours to get through the first round, with executives, agents, and the general public fed up with the way it went.

Commissioner Bettman stuck to his guns this season, again pushing for a decentralized draft. That’s why it would make sense for Sabres rumors to actually come true during the draft itself. It would not only send the crowd into a frenzy, but the media would also be complicit in amping up the expectation.

Such a situation would save Mr. Bettman’s brainchild, allowing him to point towards the drama and justify the decision to go with the decentralized draft.

It’s also worth highlighting that it doesn’t have to be about Sabres rumors. Any major trade happening during the draft would serve the purpose. There’s been plenty of chatter surrounding Dylan Larkin and Vincent Trocheck.

So, anything along those lines would fuel the hype around the 2026 NHL Draft.

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Buffalo Made Have Paved Way with Earlier Trade

One move that wasn’t quite evident in Sabres rumors involved the Anaheim Ducks on Friday afternoon. Buffalo sent a prospect and a second-round pick in this year’s draft to the Ducks for defenseman Olen Zellweger.

That was a bit of a curious move as Zellweger is an RFA and doesn’t really seem to fit the Sabres’ blue line at the moment.

Perhaps this was a deal made to shore up the team’s depth. But it could signal that there’s something bigger coming down the pipeline. Perhaps Zellweger will be one of the pieces the Sabres could include in a much larger trade.

There’s no clarity on that, as Sabres rumors have posited the fourth-overall pick to be the centerpiece in a massive trade for any of the aforementioned stars.

It will certainly be interesting to see if any of this talk actually goes anywhere.