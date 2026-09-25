Sabres Sign 187-Point Defenseman Amid Injuries

The Buffalo Sabres aren’t sure right now what their blue line is going to look like when the NHL regular season opens next week.

Mattias Samuelsson and Olen Zellweger are both dealing with injuries, and apparently there’s enough concern that Buffalo has chosen to sign a veteran defenseman from free agency to supplement the roster.

The Sabres announced Friday that they’ve signed Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year contract that’s worth the league-minimum salary of $850,000.

Grzelcyk is a 32-year old defenseman with loads of NHL experience, exactly the type of player you want around to be able to plug in in a pinch.

The Sabres don’t open their season until Thursday, Oct. 1 on the road at the Columbus Blue Jackets, so there’s a bit of healing time relative to the NHL’s overall start date of Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Grzelcyk sure has the potential to come in handy, though.

Who is Matt Grzelcyk?

Matt Grzelcyk is a 32-year old defenseman from the state of Massachusetts.

He played at Boston University, and the Boston Bruins drafted him in the third round, No. 85 overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft. He’s got the nickname Mayor of Boston on his Hockey Reference page, and for good reason.

Grzelcyk played the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins. That includes six seasons of 60 games or more.

Overall, he had 445 appearances for Boston and recorded 25 goals and 110 assists for 135 points.

Grzelcyk then wen to the Pittsburgh Penguins for 2024-25 and had a career year. He played in all 82 games and dished out 39 assists to go with one goal for a career-high 40 points.

That earned him a spot with the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2025-26 season, and he got into 69 games and finished with 12 assists.

Grzelcyk is also a shot-stopping defender, with a career-high 101 blocked shots in his season with the Penguins and six seasons in his career of at least 60 blocks.

He has averaged 18 minutes and 17 seconds of ice time during his career and has 187 total points and a career plus-minus of plus-122. He’s been solid on the power play at times, with 42 of his 161 career assists coming on the man advantage.

Grzelcyk will turn 33 in January, and he’s on the smaller side — a 5-foot-10 left-shot D-man.

Why Sabres Signed Matt Grzelcyk

It’s all about covering for the injuries to Samuelsson and Zellweger. Samuelsson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, and Zellweger is in concussion protocol.

Pro Hockey Rumors suggests that Grzelcyk could pair with Owen Power for however long Zellweger might be out.

It seems unlikely the Sabres would’ve signed Grzelcyk this late in the game unless they felt he would be a real contributor for their shorthanded defensive unit. Buffalo does still have more preseason action, and maybe that’ll give an indication of how they want to use Grzelcyk.