Sabres Sign Not-Actual Son of Ex-Buffalo 27-Goal Scorer, Gold Medalist

This isn’t the first time a Peca has been a part of the Buffalo Sabres‘ organization.

Matthew Peca is trying to make the Sabres this month, having recently signed a professional tryout contract in Buffalo.

Another Peca, Michael, already knows what it’s like to skate for the Sabres. Somehow, though, they’re not related.

Matthew’s dad is named Frank.

NEWS: The Buffalo Sabres have signed C Thomas Bordeleau, G Talyn Boyko, D Noah Laaouan, C Matthew Peca, C Redmond Savage, C Graham Slaggert, C Liam Valente, and LW Brendan Warren to professional try-outs (PTO).#SabreHood (📷: Kiekko) pic.twitter.com/8slnO5dDkH — Around The Horn Hockey (@ATHornHockey) September 16, 2026

The Sabres have a relatively stable forward group, so it seems more likely that Peca will end up at AHL Rochester if he remains in the organization.

It’d certainly be cool at some point, though, if he ended up wearing the same uniform as another Peca, even if there’s no relation.

What To Know About Matthew Peca

Matthew is a 33-year old forward who has been a hockey journeyman.

He grew up in Ontario, Canada, and then he eventually was the 201st pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Peca played his college hockey at Quinnipiac, and he was an all-conference first-team player his final year in college.

Since then, Peca has suited up for four different NHL teams: the Lightning, the Canadiens, the Senators and the Blues.

He has also played in the AHL for the Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket, Belleville Senators, Springfield Thunderbirds and most recently the Crunch again.

Peca made his NHL debut in 2016-17 for the Lightning, with one goal and one assist in 10 games.

In 10 games the next season for Tampa Bay, he had two goals and three assists.

Peca’s most NHL time came in 2018-19 for the Habs, as he got into 39 games and had three goals and seven assists.

He then was scoreless in five games for the Canadiens in 2019-20, had two assists for the Senators later that year in nine games, played five more games for the Senators in 2020-21 with one assist and then got one assist in five games for the Blues in 2021-22. He hasn’t played in the NHL level since then.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Peca is a left-shot center.

Michael Peca With Sabres

While not related, Michael is now 52 and nearly the right age to be Matthew’s dad.

Regardless, he once played for the Sabres in a career that included a 2002 Olympic gold medal and also stops with the Canucks, Islanders, Oilers, Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets.

Michael’s highest-scoring NHL season came with the Sabres in 1998-99, when he had 27 goals and 29 assists.

He also had seasons of 20-29, 18-22, 20-21 and 11-20 across his five years with the Sabres.

Peca topped out with the Islanders in 2001-02 just after leaving Buffalo, going for 25 goals and 35 assists.

He then became a coach that included stops with the Capitals and Rangers before bringing him currently to be a part of the Chicago Blackhawks’ staff.

Michael has two kids, but neither is Matthew, the journeyman NHL-er trying to stick around who is in Sabres camp right now.