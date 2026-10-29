Sabres’ Trade Offer for Connor Hellebuyck Revealed

The Buffalo Sabres pursued a trade for Connor Hellebuyck for months.

But whatever the Sabres’ best offer was apparently wasn’t enough for the Winnipeg Jets. Despite Hellebuyck apparently being OK with being dealt to Buffalo, he didn’t end up in Western New York.

Instead, Hellebuyck plays for the New Jersey Devils now. The Jets traded him there instead on Oct. 23.

The Sabres are left with their current goalie group of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon (injured) and Colten Ellis.

It’s certainly less inspiring than having Hellebuyck in net.

Earlier this week, though, Sabres fans at least got to see what their best offer might’ve been for Hellebuyck. It certainly wasn’t holding back.

Sabres’ Trade Offer for Connor Hellebuyck

The Sabres appeared to be leading this process over the summer, and that’s where the reported offer comes from.

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that Buffalo offered Jack Quinn, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Radim Mrtka and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for Hellebuyck and the No. 8 overall pick.

That would’ve given the Jets a strong young forward, a young replacement goalie, a talented young defenseman and a move up in the draft for a player who certainly wanted out of Winnipeg.

The implication is that they liked getting two promising forwards from the Devils instead of the one that Buffalo would’ve sent.

DFO Insiders (Oct 28): Pagnotta’s notes on the Hellebuyck trade… • The A+ deal the Jets wanted was never there.

• He believes the Buffalo offer in the summer was Luukkonen, Jack Quinn, Mrtka (he isn’t sure on that part) and swapping picks 4 and 8.

• Florida’s offer was not an A+ either.

• Winnipeg wanted two Top 6 pieces and they believe they got them in Mercer and Command.

• Heritage Classic seemed to be an end point for the Jets. — NHL Trade Alert (@NHLTradeAlert) October 28, 2026

What Went Wrong for Sabres

The actual reality here might be more nuanced than just the Devils’ offer being better.

The Sabres also were likely pretty insistent for a while on including UPL in the deal. Philadelphia didn’t end up sending Winnipeg a goalie.

At some point, the Jets may have decided that they didn’t need a goalie back. They certainly seemed to feel that way after Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson started this season in strong form.

And with that in mind, Buffalo’s offering got tougher. If they couldn’t include Luukkonen, the Sabres potentially would’ve had to re-route a goalie somewhere else if they completed a trade for Hellebuyck.

The Jets may have liked the deal with New Jersey better anyway, but Buffalo seemed to make a good run at it.