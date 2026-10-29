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Sabres’ Trade Offer for Connor Hellebuyck Revealed

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DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils exits the ice after the first period against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on October 27, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres pursued a trade for Connor Hellebuyck for months.

But whatever the Sabres’ best offer was apparently wasn’t enough for the Winnipeg Jets. Despite Hellebuyck apparently being OK with being dealt to Buffalo, he didn’t end up in Western New York.

Instead, Hellebuyck plays for the New Jersey Devils now. The Jets traded him there instead on Oct. 23.

The Sabres are left with their current goalie group of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon (injured) and Colten Ellis.

It’s certainly less inspiring than having Hellebuyck in net.

Earlier this week, though, Sabres fans at least got to see what their best offer might’ve been for Hellebuyck. It certainly wasn’t holding back.

Sabres’ Trade Offer for Connor Hellebuyck

The Sabres appeared to be leading this process over the summer, and that’s where the reported offer comes from.

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that Buffalo offered Jack Quinn, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Radim Mrtka and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for Hellebuyck and the No. 8 overall pick.

That would’ve given the Jets a strong young forward, a young replacement goalie, a talented young defenseman and a move up in the draft for a player who certainly wanted out of Winnipeg.

The implication is that they liked getting two promising forwards from the Devils instead of the one that Buffalo would’ve sent.

What Went Wrong for Sabres

The actual reality here might be more nuanced than just the Devils’ offer being better.

The Sabres also were likely pretty insistent for a while on including UPL in the deal. Philadelphia didn’t end up sending Winnipeg a goalie.

At some point, the Jets may have decided that they didn’t need a goalie back. They certainly seemed to feel that way after Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson started this season in strong form.

And with that in mind, Buffalo’s offering got tougher. If they couldn’t include Luukkonen, the Sabres potentially would’ve had to re-route a goalie somewhere else if they completed a trade for Hellebuyck.

The Jets may have liked the deal with New Jersey better anyway, but Buffalo seemed to make a good run at it.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Sabres’ Trade Offer for Connor Hellebuyck Revealed

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