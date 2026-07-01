Sabres Trade Package for Connor Hellebuyck Revealed

The Buffalo Sabres‘ potential trade package for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been revealed by an NHL insider.

After the New Jersey Devils traded Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, there were some rumblings that Hellebuyck could end up in New Jersey. But that likely won’t happen because New Jersey doesn’t have an experienced goalie they could send back to Winnipeg to replace Hellebuyck.

Buffalo, however, does.

Nick Kypreos Reveals Sabres’ Trade Package for Connor Hellebuyck

According to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, the Sabres are offering Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Jack Quinn for Hellebuyck.

“With Jacob Markstrom heading from New Jersey to Florida, Connor Hellebuyck’s name is now linked with the Devils. But that doesn’t seem to be a fit for Winnipeg because they need more experience coming back than the unproven goalie prospects New Jersey has. The likely scenario here is Buffalo sending NHL netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Jack Quinn, the eighth overall pick of the 2020 draft, to the Jets. The Jets’ original ask was for Zach Benson, but the Sabres haven’t been willing to go there,” Kypreos wrote.

The trade makes a lot of sense for both teams, as Luukkonen could immediately step in and become the Jets’ new starting goalie, or at least be on a time share for starts, while Quinn is a top young player who just scored 20 goals and 51 points for Buffalo. At age 24, his best years are ahead of him, but with the Sabres having excess forwards but a need for a top-end goalie, it makes sense he would be in the Hellebuyck trade package if the transaction gets done.

Sabres Need an Elite Goalie

The Sabres had an incredible season this past year as they won the Atlantic Division title for the first time in franchise history, while making the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

The team has tons of exciting young forwards plus a strong defense core. However, they are sorely lacking an elite goalie who can put them over the top.

Hellebuyck is that guy, so if the Sabres can get it done, it’s the move to make.

He’s a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top goalie, and he won the Hart Memorial Trophy last year as the league MVP.

If the Sabres can manage to get him for Luukkonen and Quinn, then they have to pull the trigger on the deal and get it done.