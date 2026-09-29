Sabres’ Zach Benson Gets New Haircut on Eve of Season

Zach Benson was a breakout star for the Buffalo Sabres in last year’s playoffs. The Sabres hadn’t been to the postseason in 15 years, and when they got back on the stage, Benson was ready to be a difference maker.

That has raised the attention on the feisty winger heading into the 2026-27 NHL season — which begins Tuesday for the league but Thursday for Buffalo — and he appears ready to meet the moment.

Benson is already taking a step forward with his haircut. It’s a brand new look for the new season.

Zach Benson Haircut

Zach Benson is apparently sporting a mohawk for the new season.

This is the update from Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News:

Important #Sabres update: Zach Benson is now sporting a mohawk. — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎💥 (@rachelmlenzi) September 29, 2026

It’s not immediately clear if there are photographs of this, but Sabres fans will get to see it soon enough.

Fans are pretty excited, though, and think it could lead to some magical achievements:

Zach Benson with a Mohawk https://t.co/5ytHrI5z0Q pic.twitter.com/G6Go1EqysB — y – Kyle Treats 🦬 (@KyleTreats) September 29, 2026

Benson probably won’t quite turn into The Great One, but it’s clear he has a lot of believers in Buffalo.

A fresh cut probably won’t hurt the confidence of a player who doesn’t lack for that trait already.

Zach Benson Stats

Benson has already delivered on the hope he brought as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Still 21 years old, Benson already has 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists) in 211 NHL games.

He had his career-bests across the board in 2025-26, finishing with 13 goals and 30 assists for 43 points in 65 regular season games.

Benson did his best work in the playoffs. He had five goals and four assists for nine points in 13 games.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 178 pounds, Benson is one of the smallest guys on the ice — and those listings might be generous.

But his play style makes him one of those dudes that you’re very glad is on your team and not the other side.

He’s also the kind of player who is pivotal for a season like the one the Sabres have coming up. For the first time in a long time, there are expectations.

The pressure can get to some people. It can cause downturns in performance that come from struggles and stress.

Benson, though, doesn’t seem to operate like that. He’ll have to be the guy who sets the tone early and often for the Sabres.

And even before they start the season on Thursday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets, it seems Benson is already doing that. He’s broken out a mohawk that could help lead the Sabres to big things yet again this season.